The Soviet VNIITE-PT Is One Of The Strangest Taxis You Will Ever See

The 1960s were an exciting time for automobile enthusiasts, gracing us with wonders like the 1960 Austin Mini, the classic 1965 Ford Mustang, and the sleek 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray. Across the Atlantic, though, a visionary was hard at work on an unusual design that could have revolutionized taxi services in Russia. Unfortunately, for all that it did right, the unique vehicle never went into production.

Dramatic, sharp lines and a bubbled windshield lent a futuristic aesthetic, almost as if the taxi were ripped out of the pages of a science fiction novel. This was no space-aged ride from the future, though, but instead the creation of a brilliant mind that was developing forward-thinking concepts, many that wouldn't be mass-produced in cars for another 20 or so years.

Dubbed the VNIITE-PT after Russia's All-Union Scientific Research Institute of Industrial Design, the 1964 design was the creation of the institute's director, artist, and designer, Yuri Aronovich Dolmatovsky. On the surface, the VNIITE-PT may appear impractical, but a glimpse under the hood reveals a marvel of a vehicle well ahead of its time.

[Featured image by Vitaly V. Kuzmin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]