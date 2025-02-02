9 Reasons A Classic Pontiac Catalina Is Still Worth Buying Today

While it offered a wide range of models over its history, Pontiac only produced the Chieftain and Streamliner in 1950. It was also in 1950 that it offered a trim level of a pillarless two-door hardtop version called Catalina, a name pulled from the island popular as a travel spot off the coast of California. It continued as a trim level until Pontiac released it as a full model in 1959 on a versatile full-size platform, offering the Catalina in sedan, hardtop, convertible, and wagon body styles. The public received the new car warmly, shooting its sales to the top of the Pontiac lineup by 1965. It also emerged as a sort of proto-muscle car by offering the Tri-Power 421 High Output engine, giving the 1962 model 405 hp thanks to a pair of 4-barrel carburetors sitting atop the intake.

Catalina production continued through the 1970s, growing with the times into a portly but comfortable land barge before becoming a victim of downsizing and eventual retirement in 1981. As trends and consumer demands had changed, Pontiac no longer needed two full-size models and elected to move forward with the Bonneville instead. Despite being out of production for more than 40 years, plenty of Catalinas remain available on the used market. With decades of technological advancement since then, Catalinas feature outdated engineering and often basic mechanics, but their style endures and remains compelling today. Therefore, should the look of a classic Catalina pique your interest, these reasons might make one worth buying today.

