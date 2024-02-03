5 Automotive Diagnostic Tools From Harbor Freight To Add To Your DIY Collection

More than 200 years before Carl Benz built the world's first car, Sir Francis Bacon coined the phrase, "Knowledge is power."

Estimating the cost of auto repairs can be like guessing how many grains of sand are on a beach, however, and some fixes can run into the thousands of dollars, making some of that knowledge as painful as getting sand kicked in your eyes.

Bacon's words certainly apply when you take your car in for repairs, as knowing what is wrong before talking to a mechanic gives you the power you need to keep money in your pocket. Diagnostic tools, whether they are mechanical or electric, can be a big help in providing you with that knowledge. Harbor Freight is nearing its 50th year in business and has more than 1,400 stores in the United States where you can buy all kinds of tools and equipment to repair and maintain your car or truck.

Among Harbor Freight's offerings are many diagnostic tools that can provide you with the precious information that will help streamline the repair process, whether you're going to fix your vehicle yourself or take it to a professional. Here are five selections from Harbor Freight's catalog you'll want to have in your toolbox or garage for when your car starts behaving strangely.