5 Classic Pontiac Cars From The 1950s (And What They're Worth Today)
Many of the most desirable classic cars from General Motors' now-defunct Pontiac Motor Division were produced during the muscle-car era, from the mid-1960s to the early-1970s. It's understandable why a Pontiac muscle car like the GTO would garner so much attention, but some earlier, now-forgotten Pontiac models deserve more recognition than they get.
The good news is that some classic Pontiacs from the 1950s represent more affordable options for collectors. However, the most expensive Pontiac ever sold at auction was a rare concept model of a 1954 Bonneville Special, with a final bid of $3.3 million in 2015.
These 1950s Pontiacs offer some unique features, including engine options not found in modern mainstream cars, such as an inline eight-cylinder. Another unique Pontiac feature from the 1950s is the likeness of Chief Pontiac – best remembered as the leader of the Ottawa Tribe's attack and siege of Fort Detroit in 1763 — as a hood ornament that lit up when the car's headlights were on.
The Streamliner was one of two 1950 Pontiac models
The Pontiac Streamliner was one of two primary models Pontiac offered in 1950, but it was discontinued after 1951. The Streamliner came as either a Six- or Eight-Series, Standard- or Deluxe-Trim coupe, sedan, or wagon. Before 1950, Pontiac offered a two-door sedan delivery version of the Streamliner.
Silver Streak styling, which Pontiac introduced in 1935, was carried into the 1950s on the Streamliner. The Silver Streak, a bright metal strip extending the length of the hood front to back, and in some models continuing on the rear deck lid, gave Pontiac a brand identity different from Chevrolet, whose parts GM relied on to build it.
The 1950 Six-Series Streamliner was powered by a 90-horsepower 239.6-cubic-inch L-head inline six-cylinder engine. The Eight-Series Streamliner featured a 268.4-cubic-inch inline eight-cylinder engine with 108 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque.
Classic.com lists a single 1950s Pontiac Streamliner with Silver Streak trim for sale, classified as "original & highly original," priced at $13,900. Earlier Streamliners listed are priced higher, including a custom 1948 Pontiac Streamliner Silver Streak Hearse priced at $32,000.
The Pontiac Chieftain was the other 1950 model
Pontiac offered the Chieftain model alongside the Streamliner from 1949 to 1951 and finally discontinued it in 1958. The Pontiac Chieftain offered some variations over its three-generation production run. Early Six- and Eight-Series versions were powered by the same six- and eight-cylinder L-head engines as the Streamliner, while later models enjoyed a V8 engine design.
Pontiac introduced the third-generation Chieftain in 1958, its final year of production, with updated styling and a 370-cubic-inch V8 with horsepower ratings ranging from 240 to 330. The 315-horsepower Tempest V8 was available on all Chieftain models, while the 330-horsepower version could only be ordered in two-door sedans and hardtops.
Current listings show 15 1950s Pontiac Chieftains for sale — eight first-gen models produced through 1954 and seven second-gen examples from 1955 to 1957. Two "original & highly original" second-gen models top the listing prices, one at $37,995 and the other at $30,995. At the other end of the price spectrum sits an also-original 1951 Chieftain Station Wagon with a $7,800 asking price.
The Pontiac Star Chief was introduced in 1954
In 1954, a few years after the demise of the Streamliner, Pontiac introduced the Star Chief. The 1950s would see four of the Star Chief's six generations, with Pontiac discontinuing it in 1966.
The 1954 Pontiac Star Chief offered 248.9-cubic-inch inline eight-cylinder engines backed by either three-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions. The engine produced 122 horsepower and 226 pound-feet of torque when paired with the manual transmission and 127 horsepower and 234 pound-feet of torque with the automatic.
By the late 1950s, the Star Chief was being fitted with V8 engines displacing up to 388.4 cubic inches. The 1959 Pontiac Star Chief Tempest 420 Tri-Power specs show that it had 314 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque with the automatic transmission option.
The 1957 model year saw the introduction of the Bonneville name before Bonneville became a stand-alone model the following year. The 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Bonneville convertible is highly prized as a collector model.
Current prices for 1950s Pontiac Star Chief models range from a 1957 Star Chief Bonneville Convertible at the top end priced at $168,000 and a 1957 Custom Safari Station Wagon at $58,000 to a 1954 Roadster priced just under $22,000.
The Pontiac Bonneville came into its own in 1958
Pontiac launched the Bonneville as a new model in 1958 after offering the Bonneville Convertible as a Star Chief variant the previous year. In line with the previous version's performance orientation, the new Pontiac Bonneville came as either a Sport Coupe or Convertible, each built on a 122-inch wheelbase platform shared with the Chieftain.
The early Bonnevilles offered the same V8 engine choices as the Star Chief, including the "Extra Horsepower Tempest V8" in 1958. The following year, Pontiac used a longer-stroke crankshaft to increase displacement from 370 to 389 cubic inches, increasing potential horsepower to a maximum of 345.
Although the Bonneville was a new model for 1958 and its performance characteristics were solid, it didn't sell as well as Pontiac had hoped. Its exterior style, mirroring that of previous 1950s Pontiacs, was blamed, so the 1959 model emerged with refreshed styling to kick off the Pontiac Bonneville's second generation.
There is currently one 1950s Pontiac Bonneville models listed for sale on classic.com, a 1958 model listed at $78,750.
The Catalina, Pontiac's last new model of the 1950s
Like the Bonneville, the Catalina name was first seen as a body style of older Pontiacs, including the Super Chieftain Catalina Hardtop Coupe. During the later 1950s, through 1958, the Catalina name identified four-door pillarless and hardtop-body-style Pontiacs.
That changed in 1959 with the introduction of the all-new Pontiac Catalina as a stand-alone model. The 1959 Catalina came in a variety of body styles, such as sedans, hardtops, convertibles, and station wagons. As Pontiac's entry-level full-size model, the Catalina allowed a variety of V8 engine options, including the 314-horsepower, 388.4-cubic-inch Tempest Tri-Power.
Currently, 1959 Pontiac Catalinas listed for sale at Classic Cars include three convertibles with prices ranging from $49,900 to $57,500. Classic.com reports 10 sales of 1959 Pontiac Catalina models over the past five years. Those sales averaged nearly $43,000, with the top sale price coming in at $110,000. Another Pontiac Catalina Convertible listed on classic.com has a "last asking" price of $129,900.