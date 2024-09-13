5 Classic Pontiac Cars From The 1950s (And What They're Worth Today)

Many of the most desirable classic cars from General Motors' now-defunct Pontiac Motor Division were produced during the muscle-car era, from the mid-1960s to the early-1970s. It's understandable why a Pontiac muscle car like the GTO would garner so much attention, but some earlier, now-forgotten Pontiac models deserve more recognition than they get.

The good news is that some classic Pontiacs from the 1950s represent more affordable options for collectors. However, the most expensive Pontiac ever sold at auction was a rare concept model of a 1954 Bonneville Special, with a final bid of $3.3 million in 2015.

These 1950s Pontiacs offer some unique features, including engine options not found in modern mainstream cars, such as an inline eight-cylinder. Another unique Pontiac feature from the 1950s is the likeness of Chief Pontiac – best remembered as the leader of the Ottawa Tribe's attack and siege of Fort Detroit in 1763 — as a hood ornament that lit up when the car's headlights were on.