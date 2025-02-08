Lexus RX 350 Vs. Genesis GV70: How Do These Luxury SUVs Compare?

The Lexus RX is one of the most reliable SUVs you can buy, and one of the most popular vehicles that Lexus sells. Many (most notably, Lexus themselves) consider it the first luxury crossover ever. According to Lexus, it's been the best-selling mid-luxury SUV for the last 26 years running. Its long-standing combination of family-friendly utility and premium build quality put it amongst the most successful models in Lexus history.

By contrast, the Genesis GV70 is a relative newcomer to the luxury crossover class. The GV70 was introduced in 2020 but during its short time on the market, the GV70 has won several industry awards and in SlashGear testing, it has received high marks for its impressive powertrain and attractive aesthetics. Genesis also touts it as their most popular vehicle in North America, with impressive sales over just three short years on the market and a refreshed model on the horizon for 2026.

So how do these two models compare? Which one is more appealing when you start stacking up price sheets, available powertrains, fuel economy numbers, and safety stats? For this comparison, we're going to pay attention to the RX 350 and the GV70, specifically leaving out the all-electric GV70 as well as the plug-in hybrid RX450h+ and the higher-performance RX 500h. That should help narrow the scope of this comparison, keeping the focus on these two luxury crossovers without comparing apples and oranges.

