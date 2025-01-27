8 Underrated Tech Brands That Rival The Giants

Today's tech stage is dominated by a few players. Look at the smartphone sector, or the software world — both are dominated by a small handful of companies. However, once in a while, a new brand emerges that does things differently, aiming to rewrite the rulebook with innovative solutions, great design, or just incredible value.

The fact is, many upcoming tech brands today that deserve more attention. These tech brands are still underrated by the general public. Heck, most people don't even know they exist. Still, they have products that provide excellent user experience, rivaling those of more established brands. In some areas, these companies even surpass their larger competitors.

As a tech enthusiast that always likes to try new and exciting hardware and software, I am always interested in new and upcoming tech brands. Of course, this means finding ways to play with their products and see whether they make an appealing alternative to their established rivals. Not to mention, I have carefully followed the tech industry daily for over two decades now, and written about it for a long while.

With that expertise in mind, here are eight underrated or less-known companies I think you should know about that rival the giants, spanning across multiple tech industries. Some are attempting to challenge hardware titans like Apple and Samsung, and others are taking aim at software behemoths like Google and Adobe. Either way, they deserve a higher profile. Let's have a closer look.