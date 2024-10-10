5 Tips For Editing In DaVinci Resolve 19

While Blackmagic has employed artificial intelligence technology to power many DaVinci features since 2019, it's safe to say that the platform's 2024 version has implemented AI in the most efficient and effective ways, particularly with its new audio editing options. For music, there's the Music Remixer, which allows users to see all the different vocal and instrumental elements of a particular track and alter them to your liking. So if you have a song where the drums and bass sound great, but you're not a fan of the vocals, you can simply mute that aspect by unchecking it on the Music Remixer.

There's also Dialogue Separator, which evolves from the already impressive Voice Isolation feature. Whereas Voice Isolation can cut out dialogue so cleanly that you miss the natural ambience that comes from speech, Dialogue Separator lets you adjust or completely mute voice, background noise, and ambience to best suit your mix. You can also go to Resolve's Fairlight page to automate the volume of these individual elements to increase or decrease.

You can use the Ducker to have Resolve automatically sense when one audio track needs its volume lowered to make way for another track. For example, if you have background music that needs to go down when someone starts talking, you can apply the effect to your music layer and have it correspond to the dialogue layer. You can further alter how low you want the music to go and the speed in which it does so. While both Music Remixer and Dialogue Separator are only available in the studio version, ducking works in both the free and paid editions of Resolve.

