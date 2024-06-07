6 Must Have Pieces Of Equipment For Beginner Vloggers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vlogging is widely popular now, whether it be as a hobby or to eventually make a living off of once the YouTube channel or website has started producing income. So it's no surprise that many people have wondered if they should start a vlog, whether to document their travels as a digital nomad or create educational videos. Some content creators have even found success just recording themselves cleaning dirty rugs and cars. However, there's more that goes into vlogging than just pressing the record button on a camera.
You'll need several pieces of gear to ensure your vlog is starting on the right foot. There are many vlog phone accessories to get you going, along with several instructional videos on YouTube, so you can go into your first vlog confident. Based on personal recommendations and high ratings from other users, here are six must have pieces of equipment to invest in if you are a beginning vlogger, or simply looking to replace your older recording gadgets. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
A camera: the one on your phone is a good place to start
The first piece of equipment is already in your hand. As a beginner vlogger, you may want to rush out and buy an expensive camera because you think that will get you the best shots. While a good camera made by Nikon, Canon, and Sony are beneficial and many YouTubers tend to gravitate to them, you don't have to drop hundreds or thousands of dollars right away. There is a learning curve when it comes to vlogging, so it's best to stick with the equipment you are familiar with. Let us be honest, phone cameras have come a long way since trying to record a video with your flip phone.
However, that doesn't mean you just point and shoot. It's important to learn how to properly use your phone's camera. Many hidden smartphone camera features can make recording easier, like using the built-in grid to ensure your video is straight. It will also help you follow the rule of thirds, which isn't just for photography. You'll also want to optimize your camera settings, especially if you're looking to produce more cinematic-quality videos.
A microphone: Shure MV88+ Video Kit
When you start your vlogging journey, you'll want good yet user-friendly gear to get you going — anything difficult to figure out how to use can become a bit discouraging for newbies. With a 4.4 out of five-star rating, the Shure MV88+ Video Kit is a great starting point for beginners, and a high-quality microphone to pick up your every word. This microphone is both iOS and Android compatible and livestream-ready. All you have to do is plug it into your phone and start recording. The microphone does all the work for you.
If you find you need to use it to record voiceovers or music, Shure has the Shureplus Motiv app that allows you to do voice recordings on your phone. The kit comes with the microphone, two cables to connect to either USB-C or Lightening port, a small tripod, a phone mount, a microphone mount, and the foam windscreen. However, it's a personal recommendation that if you plan to be outside with this microphone, invest in the Shure Windjammer for MV88+. It does a much better job of keeping wind and other unwanted noises out of your video while helping the microphone hone in on your voice.
A tripod: Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit
Stability is important when it comes to filming, and you won't find much of that if you're holding your camera with your arm and trying to keep it steady, especially since you're more likely to grow tired. A tripod can help with this. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating and a personal recommendation, the Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit is a unique style of tripod because it allows for durability while also being flexible. Unlike other tripods that require you to adjust the legs up and down based on the surface you're placing your camera on, this Joby tripod can wrap itself around other surfaces. For example, if you're wanting to get good b-roll footage of you walking down a hill towards a creek, you can wrap the tripod around a tree limb and hang it upside down if necessary.
The tripod's legs also come with rubber surrounding every ball joint, so you'll have enough traction for a safe grip no matter where you grab. It also comes with a 360-degree panning bed, a 90-degree tilt, and a bubble level to make sure every shot is perfect. However, this tripod does not come with a phone mount. If you're still in the market for a versatile one, though, Joby makes the GripTight 360 Phone Mount, which has a slot for your microphone and lets you easily shoot in landscape and portrait mode.
An editing software: DaVinci Resolve 19
As a new vlogger, you're probably looking for an easy-to-learn and budget-friendly video editing software. There are a lot of great options, like Apple's Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. However, they can be a bit pricey. DaVinci Resolve, created by Black Magic Designs, is a free editing software that has many of the same features and editing techniques as the other big names. The company even has an app, so you can edit on your iPad — if you're working on a PC, there is a downloadable option as well. However, if you're looking for cool AI features and editing capabilities, the free version does not come with that — you would have to purchase DaVinci Resolve Studio, which is a one-time fee of $295.
With that being said, being a newbie in the video editing world, you'll want to get a feel for how to edit videos from the ground up. Starting with a free program is a convenient way to do that. When asked on Reddit what people's opinions are on the pros and cons of the software, many raved about the presets and plugins along with the color and fusion abilities within the program. A con is that it can be difficult to learn if you've become familiar with other editing software because it is set up a bit differently. However, don't fret if you're unsure where to start on DaVinci Resolve. YouTube has hundreds of easy-to-follow videos to learn all the different aspects of the editing software.
An external hard drive: Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB External Solid State Drive
The higher the video resolution, the more space it will take up on your phone, and let's face it, most phones don't come with enough internal storage to keep your vlog videos and daily phone necessities. Samsung's T7 Portable SSD 1TB External Solid State Drive is a tiny gadget with big capacities. You can plug it into your phone while you're recording your video and have it stored directly onto the external hard drive. The only dilemma you may face with doing this is that you wouldn't be able to also plug in a microphone unless you found a compatible split cable to do both jobs.
This tiny solid state drive can hold up to 1TB of storage — however, if you think you need more space, Samsung does sell a 2TB and 4TB drive as well. Additionally, so you're not wasting your time, it can load up to 9.5 times faster than an external HDD. It has a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 31k users and is a personal recommendation.
A power source: INIU Portable Charger
Take it from experience, using your phone as a camera, especially with a microphone attached to it, will drain your battery pretty quickly. It's a good idea to always keep some kind of power bank with you, so you'll be able to keep filming without having to go out of your way to find a charger. With a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 100k users, the INIU Portable Charger is a good one to keep on hand without spending a fortune.
It's a 10000mAh power bank that weighs only 7 ounces and measures 0.5 inches — you can easily have it sitting in your back pocket ready for use. It comes with three ports — two USB ports and one USB-C in and out port. This means that you charge the power bank through the USB-C, but you can also use it to charge your phone or other electronic devices. It even comes with a little light at the top, so you can easily see the ports when plugging in your charging cables. Additionally, depending on your phone, you can get anywhere from 1.5 to 3.6 charges. For this size of portable charger, that is standard.
How we chose these pieces of vlogging equipment
Each item in this article was selected based on personal recommendations from an experienced vlogger who uses these gadgets daily. Additionally, high ratings and positive reviews from other users were considered. Every product found on Amazon has at least a 4.4 out of five-star rating — the other two items being your phone and DaVinci Resolve. However, many users and SlashGear have good things to say about the editing software. Furthermore, each item (other than your phone) is under $250. This makes everything relatively affordable and reliable.
However, it is understood that every vlogger goes through a learning curve, which means some of these items may not work for your workspace. For example, you may need a tripod with longer legs if you're going to be standing up more often. If you find yourself moving around more than expected, you may also want to invest in a smartphone gimbal with a selfie stick for more stable footage. In the end, you'll figure out what will work best for your vlog with trial and error.