6 Novice Video Editing Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

It's easy to underestimate the importance that editing plays in the production process. While many might see editing as little more than gluing scenes together, those with an eye for the craft know it can be so much more than that. From short films and commercials to TV episodes and full-length movies, editing is the tool that shapes narrative into what it ends up being. How you order scenes, time actions, and utilize adjustments plays a massive role in the overall effectiveness of your work. The best creators know just how crucial editing is to finding the rhythm and pace of their story.

But just as beneficial as editing can be, it can also prove damaging in the wrong hands. It doesn't matter if your work has the best actors, the highest-end cameras, the best sound equipment, or the most stunning locations, if the editing falls short, it can tank the entire project in the blink of an eye. There are a number of common pitfalls that editors, especially newcomers, are prone to and can produce undesirable work.

I'll be listing out some of these problems, based on my almost decade's-long experience working as an editor on both personal and professional projects. Whether you're working with a top-of-the-line editing program or are starting off with more budget-friendly software, these tips are sure to help get you — and your timeline — on the right track.

