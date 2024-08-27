Why Do Digital Cameras And Camera Apps Have Grids In Them?

Technically speaking, there's no wrong way to go about photography or videography. You can let creativity reign with either medium, producing any images and videos you want. At the same time, there are some widely-held standards of what "good" photography and videography look like. In my professional experience, I've found that even though each client may want different things out of my services, there are some general guidelines the majority want followed, even if they don't realize it.

First and foremost is an orderly layout and alignment of the subjects in the frame, which can be accomplished with a simple tool featured on digital cameras from the best and worst brands alike, as well as smartphone cameras. Most of these cameras feature a grid comprised of nine evenly-spaced squares, which can be seen when taking pictures or recording video. This grid acts as an aid to make the images you plan to capture the most pleasing to the eye. It demonstrates a principle of photography and videography known as the Rule of Thirds. The idea is that focal points of an image (subjects, scenery, etc.) should be placed along the lines and intersections of the three-by-three grid. Two-thirds of the frame is left open, and observers are drawn to the occupied one-third. Using rule is also one of the ways to help you take the best smartphone photos possible.

Even though it's called the Rule of Thirds, and many prefer to abide by it, it doesn't need to be followed at all times.