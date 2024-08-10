Why Were Flip Video Cameras Discontinued?

Over the decades, you have seen people use Super 8 cameras, VHS camcorders, mini-DV tapes, DSLRs, and more to capture vacations, birthdays, or just mundane bits of daily life. Plus, burgeoning filmmakers utilize these tools to create amateur films to either show friends and family or post online. However, all of these cameras were rather large and were sometimes a burden for the average person to pull out and use at a moment's notice. Well, in the mid-2000s, Pure Digital Technologies looked like it fill that need with the creation of the Flip Video camera that could easily fit inside a person's pocket.

When they first hit the market, they were everywhere, but their time in the sun was quite short, ceasing production in 2011. That means it only was available for purchase for just five years. Although it seemed like it could be the future of personal videography, that ended up not being the case. The question then becomes why did Flip Video ultimately fail. Its demise comes at the hands of corporate acquisitions, evolving technology, and a market for it that shrunk dramatically when an alternative option made itself far more desirable. The Flip Video camera did hit at the exact right moment, but its window of relevance was always going to be short-lived.

[Featured image by Phil Roeder via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]

