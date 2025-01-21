Since debuting the much-celebrated Ford flathead V8 in 1932, the Blue Oval has become synonymous with building exciting, high-displacement V8 engines with monstrous power and torque. But times have changed, and Ford is currently faced with ever stricter policies on emissions, which have already forced many other automakers to downsize their engines in the name of efficiency. So far, though, Ford has openly shown a willingness to keep making V8 engines in the foreseeable future, with CEO Jim Farley revealing in an interview with British car magazine Autocar that the Blue Oval plans to continue producing V8 engines for "as long as God and the politicians let us."

Unlike other carmakers whose immediate strategy for reducing fuel consumption by combustion vehicles is to cut back on V8 engines altogether, Ford's approach involves selling these V8-powered vehicles alongside electric cars and EcoBoost-powered models that comply with stricter limits for pollutant emissions so that they can balance out the emissions from its V8 engines.

Because of this potential offset, Ford still offers many cars with V8 engines, and we've done our bit to identify every Ford model you can buy new with a V8 engine in 2025. Sadly, we couldn't make space for the limited-edition, race-bred 2025 Ford Mustang GTD on this list since the window for submitting purchase applications has closed for its first two years of production.

