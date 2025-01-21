Every Ford Model You Can Buy New With A V8 Engine In 2025
Since debuting the much-celebrated Ford flathead V8 in 1932, the Blue Oval has become synonymous with building exciting, high-displacement V8 engines with monstrous power and torque. But times have changed, and Ford is currently faced with ever stricter policies on emissions, which have already forced many other automakers to downsize their engines in the name of efficiency. So far, though, Ford has openly shown a willingness to keep making V8 engines in the foreseeable future, with CEO Jim Farley revealing in an interview with British car magazine Autocar that the Blue Oval plans to continue producing V8 engines for "as long as God and the politicians let us."
Unlike other carmakers whose immediate strategy for reducing fuel consumption by combustion vehicles is to cut back on V8 engines altogether, Ford's approach involves selling these V8-powered vehicles alongside electric cars and EcoBoost-powered models that comply with stricter limits for pollutant emissions so that they can balance out the emissions from its V8 engines.
Because of this potential offset, Ford still offers many cars with V8 engines, and we've done our bit to identify every Ford model you can buy new with a V8 engine in 2025. Sadly, we couldn't make space for the limited-edition, race-bred 2025 Ford Mustang GTD on this list since the window for submitting purchase applications has closed for its first two years of production.
2025 Ford Mustang
With the Dodge Challenger and Chevy Camaro now both discontinued, the Ford Mustang is the last of its kind to still offer a traditional V8 engine. The 2025 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse trims come standard with a naturally aspirated fourth-generation Ford Coyote 5.0L V8 that makes 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque (or 486 horses and 418 lb-ft when specified with the available active exhaust system) in the GT models. Under the hood of the track-focused yet road-legal 2025 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the V8 is tuned up to produce 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque, meaning it is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that Ford has ever built.
GT Mustang models come standard with a MT82-D4 six-speed manual transmission with downshift rev matching, while the Mustang Dark Horse gets a special TREMEC TR 3160 six-speed manual. Still, those wanting an automatic can specify their GT or Dark Horse Mustang with an available 10-speed automatic that features steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters. GT Mustangs have a base MSRP of $46,560, while the Dark Horse begins higher at $64,380.
2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R
Speaking of high price tags, the dune-bashing 2025 Ford F-150 Raptor R is currently one of the most bank-busting models in the Blue Oval world, as it costs a staggering $113,520 (MSRP) to own. Adding the Raptor R package with the V8 slaps on a $31,925 premium to the Raptor's already heavy $81,595 sticker price. The engine in question is a supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 borrowed from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, only here, it develops a still-magnificent 720 horses and 640 lb-ft of torque as opposed to the 760 ponies and 625 lb-ft it made in the Shelby GT500. That output makes its way to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.
To enable it to handle any terrain with ease, the hardcore desert dueler also comes standard with 37-inch tires that make what would otherwise have been difficult maneuvers easy due to the extra ground clearance that they provide — they increase ground clearance to 13 inches compared to the standard Raptor's 12.0 inches. In addition, the Raptor R has Fox Dual-Live Valve shocks with continuously variable rebound control, something our review of the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R notes makes the truck easier to control than the outgone, 700-horsepower Raptor R.
2025 Ford F-150
If your driving needs aren't Raptor R extreme, the other 2025 Ford F-150 trims might be your kind of thing. The 2025 Ford F-150 Tremor and Lariat are enthusiastically propelled by a standard 5.0-liter V8 engine featuring twin independent variable camshaft timing (Ti-VCT) along with Ford's port-fuel and direct-injection (PFDI) system with two injectors per cylinder. The powertrain sends 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission and is also available as an option on the F-150 XL, STX, and XLT.
While it's significantly down on power versus the Raptor R's 5.2-liter Predator engine, the F-150's 5.0-liter V8 achieves better fuel consumption. According to EPA estimates, a Ford F-150 truck with the 5.0-liter V8 returns 16 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway compared to 10 mpg in the city and 15 mpg on the highway for the Raptor R.
2025 Ford Super Duty
Despite tightening CO2 emissions regulations, big powerplants remain the workhorse of choice for heavy-duty Ford trucks. Options range from a 6.8-liter or 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 gas engine to a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel that also comes in a High Output (HO) version.
The 6.8-liter V8 gas engine makes 405 horses and 445 lb-ft, while the 7.3-liter gas V8 develops 430 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 bumps output up to 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft, whereas the HO variant raises oomph to an even higher 500 horses and 1,200 lb-ft.
A 10-speed automatic transmission is matched to every Ford Super Duty engine. While the EPA doesn't evaluate the fuel economy of heavy-duty trucks like the Ford Super Duty, you can expect the Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engines to be more efficient than their gas counterparts, as diesels are typically more fuel-efficient than gasoline engines due to diesel having a higher energy density and a more efficient combustion process. Diesel powertrains also emit less carbon dioxide than gas-fueled engines.
2025 Ford F-650 and F-750
If you're considering capable medium-duty commercial Ford trucks with a V8 engine in 2025, then you might find the Ford F-650 and F-750 to be extremely competent. Being some of the biggest trucks you can buy from Ford, these models come with gas and diesel-fueled V8 engines that make them suitable for serious cargo hauling duty.
The gas engine is a 7.3-liter big-block pushrod V8 with variable camshaft timing, variable displacement oil pump, sizable main bearings, forged steel crankshaft, and piston cooling jets. It produces 335 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque.
The diesel, for its own part, is a 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 that features a 36,000-psi fuel injector system and robust cylinder block, heads, and steel pistons for high reliability. There are three options for the Turbo Diesel that range from 270 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque to 330 horses and 750 lb-ft of torque.
The 2025 Ford F-650 has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of between 25,600 and 29,000 pounds. If that's not good enough for your application, then you can check out the F-750, which has a maximum payload capacity of 33,000 pounds when specified with the gas engine or 37,000 pounds with the diesel.
2025 Ford Chassis Cab and 2025 E-Series Cutaway
What if you're considering a highly customizable truck that you can fit a camper or other body, equipment, or accessories to? Well, there's also a wide array of models to consider within Ford's lineup for 2025, and the good part is that they all come with massive V8 engines to support your needs. Everything from the 2025 Ford Chassis Cab F-350 to the F-450, F-550, and F-600 comes standard with a 7.3-liter V8 engine that delivers 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque with regular octane 87.
If you want the working advantage — and fuel efficiency — that torquey diesel engines provide, you can go for the available 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel, which can be had with any of the Chassis Cab models above and is rated at 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. Both Ford Chassis Cab V8 engines work hand-in-hand with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The E-Series Cutaway, meanwhile, has a 7.3-liter V8 good for 325 horsepower and 450 lb-ft, and routes that power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic.