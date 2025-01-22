12 Of The Best Cars, SUVs, & Pickup Trucks For Teenagers Under $25,000 (New Or Used)

If you have a teenager who's ready and raring to drive, you might be worried about handing them the keys. After all, kids can be reckless, and learning to drive isn't always accident-free. If you're shopping for a new or used car for your new driver, safety is probably at the forefront, with budget following closely behind.

To check all the boxes, we've come up with a list of the safest cars, SUVs, and pickups you can buy for your teen for under $25,000. Crashes might be inevitable, but it turns out that some vehicles have higher odds of drivers making it out alive, and those are the cars you want your kid to drive.

The referenced rates for driver deaths come from a 2020 release by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which looked at driver deaths per million registered vehicle years for 2017 models and equivalent earlier models. These slightly older models are also more likely to come in under $25,000.

The idea is that looking at these historic ratings can help us find used vehicles that are as safe as possible for new drivers, especially since models newer than 2017 likely incorporate more safety features — and the fact that many have earned IIHS Top Safety Pick rankings. A more in-depth methodology is included at the end of this article.

