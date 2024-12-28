When it comes to buying a used engine, there are several options. One option to get your engine like-new again, assuming the existing engine isn't damaged beyond repair, is an engine overhaul or rebuild. Having overhauled several engines over the years in settings ranging from a dirt floor shed to a performance-oriented automotive machine shop, I can tell you that route isn't the quickest option for having your car running again.

Advertisement

Opting for a crate engine or a remanufactured engine over a rebuilt engine is a quicker route. The question of which is better often arises, and the comparison of buying a meal comes to mind. When rebuilding your engine yourself, you can customize it the way you want, using your special blend of ingredients, if you will. Buying a remanufactured engine, the fast-food of engines, will likely get you the same generic engine your car came with, and that's not a bad thing if it makes you happy. Crate engines are fine-dining. The problem is — not all cooks (engine builders) are as adept at following the recipe.

Another good place to buy a used engine is out of a complete, preferably running, car. Buying a used engine from a low-mileage donor car is a viable option, but you'll need to make sure the used engine you're buying is a good one. This route requires some work, but if you're looking for the best places to buy a used engine, I'll assume you're not afraid of a little work.

Advertisement