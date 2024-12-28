The Best Places To Buy A Used Engine
When it comes to buying a used engine, there are several options. One option to get your engine like-new again, assuming the existing engine isn't damaged beyond repair, is an engine overhaul or rebuild. Having overhauled several engines over the years in settings ranging from a dirt floor shed to a performance-oriented automotive machine shop, I can tell you that route isn't the quickest option for having your car running again.
Opting for a crate engine or a remanufactured engine over a rebuilt engine is a quicker route. The question of which is better often arises, and the comparison of buying a meal comes to mind. When rebuilding your engine yourself, you can customize it the way you want, using your special blend of ingredients, if you will. Buying a remanufactured engine, the fast-food of engines, will likely get you the same generic engine your car came with, and that's not a bad thing if it makes you happy. Crate engines are fine-dining. The problem is — not all cooks (engine builders) are as adept at following the recipe.
Another good place to buy a used engine is out of a complete, preferably running, car. Buying a used engine from a low-mileage donor car is a viable option, but you'll need to make sure the used engine you're buying is a good one. This route requires some work, but if you're looking for the best places to buy a used engine, I'll assume you're not afraid of a little work.
Buying a used engine from a donor car or junkyard
When buying a used engine, especially one that is going directly into your car without being rebuilt, the best scenario is to be able to drive the car it's in beforehand. You'll be able to hear and see it run. Does it knock, shake, or blow the oil fill cap off when it accelerates? You can test its performance. Is the acceleration as expected, does it stutter, did it overheat on the test drive? Check the fluids after you drive it. Is there water in the oil, is it leaking oil or coolant?
You may have to search for nearby junkyards online and make a few phone calls to find the correct engine first. But finding a salvage engines, especially from the "you-pull-it" places, will allow gathering some information on the used engine. Today's electronic odometers don't often allow checking vehicle mileage without a battery, so you'll have to use your best judgment based on the condition of a wrecked car.
Some other things to look for when buying a junkyard engine include pulling the dipstick to check the condition of the oil, removing the spark plugs to look for fouling, turning the crankshaft with a breaker bar while they're out to ensure it's not seized, and finally, removing the valve cover(s) and oil pan to take a peek at the internals. You may also get a warranty, or at least a return period, with a salvage engine, although it will likely be short or cost extra.
Buying a used engine from eBay
Another legitimate place to buy a used engine is eBay. Like junkyard engines, there are some things you should know before buying a used engine on eBay. The first thing you'll need to make sure of is that the used engine you're looking at on eBay will actually work in your car. While engines are often compatible across a range of several models and model years from a particular automaker, sometimes falling a single year out of that range can cause a lot of problems upon installation. The same thing applies to junkyard engines, but returning a used engine bought on eBay adds another layer of complexity.
The good news is, with eBay you may have extra protections in place, especially if the engine you bought isn't as described by the seller. However, your first line of defense is to look for reputable eBay sellers. Look for sellers with high feedback scores but be wary of those with a low volume of scores, especially if all of the ratings seem to come from the same buyer. Some sellers may provide engine warranties, but like the eBay protections, you'll need to read the fine print carefully and comply with all of the requirements to keep your protections in place.
Buying a new used engine
Crate engines and remanufactured engines fall into the category of new used engines. While they aren't technically used engines, they fall into the category of preowned much of the time. If you're looking for an engine with specialized characteristics, you could build one or buy a crate engine. Many crate engine builders, like BluePrint Engines, use a combination of used or "seasoned," parts along with new components to create engines with powerful pedigrees.
Remanufactured engines often provide the best balance of value and quick turnaround times for car owners who are paying a shop to replace their engines. While a used engine from a salvage yard is cheaper, paying the hourly shop rate for someone to pull the engine and prepare it, let alone rebuild it, eats into the savings significantly. LKQ is a vendor that sells both used and remanufactured engines online and ships them to you or your installer.
Like the other examples provided here, there are some things you should know before buying a remanufactured engine. If you're paying a shop to install it, they'll make sure you get a compatible engine; if not, the responsibility is yours. You'll also want to ensure that you're getting the best value. Ask questions about which engine components are reused versus new, and details about the included warranty, including any maintenance requirements or usage restrictions, to keep the warranty in place.
Wherever you choose to buy a used engine, paying attention to the details will help to ensure you make the best choice. Every place has its advantages and disadvantages, but the options give buyers a variety of ways to buy a used engine.