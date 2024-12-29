5 Acura Models With The Most Horsepower

As Honda's luxury division, Acura has long been synonymous with comfort, cutting-edge technology, and performance. However, the brand's Type S models – which include hybrid supercars and EVs — take this ethos to exhilarating new heights by blending most horsepower, innovation, and luxury in one package. Acura has built some of the most reliable engines in the industry, ranging from the K20 Series found in the Integra Type to the J35 series V6 engines in the TLX and RLX.

In recent years, the Acura has diversified its powertrains across the lineups. These include the hybrid marvel in the NSX, the turbocharged V6 powerhouse in the MDX, and the all-electric powertrain in the ZDX Type S. Shifting toward a stronger focus on performance in top models, the brand has introduced strong engines, leading to some of the most powerful models ever created. Acura's performance models combine high horsepower outputs with benchmark-setting speeds and other cool features.