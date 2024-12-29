5 Acura Models With The Most Horsepower
As Honda's luxury division, Acura has long been synonymous with comfort, cutting-edge technology, and performance. However, the brand's Type S models – which include hybrid supercars and EVs — take this ethos to exhilarating new heights by blending most horsepower, innovation, and luxury in one package. Acura has built some of the most reliable engines in the industry, ranging from the K20 Series found in the Integra Type to the J35 series V6 engines in the TLX and RLX.
In recent years, the Acura has diversified its powertrains across the lineups. These include the hybrid marvel in the NSX, the turbocharged V6 powerhouse in the MDX, and the all-electric powertrain in the ZDX Type S. Shifting toward a stronger focus on performance in top models, the brand has introduced strong engines, leading to some of the most powerful models ever created. Acura's performance models combine high horsepower outputs with benchmark-setting speeds and other cool features.
Acura Integra Type S
After adding the remote start and an engaging six-speed manual as a no-cost option to the highest trim in 2023, the Integra entered into the 2024 with updated technology and fresh interior features. Currently holding the title of the most powerful Integra ever made, the Acura Integra Type S has a turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC engine that kicks out 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The model shares this K20C1 engine with the Civic Type R, along with the sturdy four-piston Brembo brakes.
The Integra Type S is an incredibly fast four-door hatchback, with a zero to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.1 seconds — faster than the Integra A-Spec and the Type R version. Power goes to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, which, when combined with the standard light flywheel and rev-match system, gives the Integra Type S an engaging drive quality. The Type S also features an exclusive exhaust system and active exhaust valve that adds power and delivers a unique exhaust sound.
Acura TLX Type S
The TLX Type S is a true performance powerhouse in the Acura lineup, serving as the sporty variant of the TLX sedan. Competing with the BMW 3 Series and the Genesis G70, the TLX Type S model capitalizes on performance while maintaining its versatility as a daily driver. It shares its 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine with the MDX Type S, producing 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque.
With a 60-mph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds, it's easy to understand why the Type S is one of the brand's fastest cars. It outpaces its MDX counterpart, which takes 5.5 seconds with the same engine. Adding to the powerful engine, the TLX features Acura's famous SH-AWD system, which puts all those horses to good use. This rear-biased all-wheel drive system uses clutch pads to send 70% of the engine's 335 horsepower to the rear wheels, giving you a rear-wheel-drive experience. The best part is that, despite its performance-oriented nature, the Type S model is still a practical family car.
Acura MDX Type S
The MDX Type S is one of the most luxurious Acura models ever made, alongside the TLX, ZDX, and the RL. As the sportier and performance-oriented version of Acura's largest SUV, it features a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that kicks out 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 65 horsepower and 87 lb-ft more than the base model. Power goes to all wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission system shared with the Acura TLX Type S. This setup allows the MDX Type S to go from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 111 mph.
To rival models like the BMW X7 xDrive40i and the Audi Q7, the MDX Type S features a rear-biased Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), which provides extra traction while mimicking the feel of driving a rear-wheel drive car. It also has a retuned suspension system and upgraded brakes compared to the standard MDX model. Its sporty appeal is completed by three-rows, a massive rear diffuser, and aggressive quad exhaust outlets.
Acura ZDX Type S
Starting at $73,500, the ZDX Type S brings electrification to Acura's high-performance lineup, with futuristic tech and power. This electric SUV features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that kicks out nearly 500 horsepower and 544 lb-ft of torque, which makes it stronger than its rival, the 429 horsepower Genesis GV70 Electric. Overall, the ZDX Type S offers a sports car-like performance in a luxury SUV package. Its powertrain setup allows the ZDX Type S to go from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.2 seconds. The dual-motor configuration gives the SUV instant torque and precise handling, which makes this sizable SUV surprisingly agile.
Besides the quick acceleration times, the 2024 ZDX Type S features a performance-tuned adaptive air suspension system and several driving modes — including Sport mode — which allow drivers to adjust how the SUV handles different road conditions. It offers a 278-mile driving range and supports DC Fast Charging at 190 kW, adding 81 miles of range in just 10 minutes. It also has a unique exterior design that features an illuminated seamless pentagon grille and special Jewel Eye LED headlamps.
Acura NSX Type S
Known as the most powerful NSX ever made, the NSX Type S is atop Acura's performance lineup. This second-generation NSX debuted in 2022 as a high-performance version of the TLX and MDX Type S variants. It has a longitudinally-mounted 500 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, which works with a hybrid system featuring three electric motors — one between the engine and transmission and two powering each of the front wheel. Together, this powertrain setup delivers a power output of 600 horsepower and 492 lb-ft of torque, a step up from the 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft from the pre-2022 models. All this power goes to the wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
As one of Acura's fastest models, the NSX Type S was designed for speed. Thanks to instant torque delivery provided by the hybrid system, this supercar can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph. In addition to its power output, the NSX Type S features Acura's Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system for enhanced cornering and stability at high speeds. It also has a lightweight, aerodynamic design and the iconic Type S badging. As a limited-edition model, Acura produced only 350 units of the NSX Type S before discontinuing it in 2022 to focus on upcoming EVs.