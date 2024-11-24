How Fast Is The Acura Integra Type S? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
When the Acura Integra returned to U.S. showrooms in 2023 for the first time since 2006 as a replacement for the Acura ILX, it fascinated auto reviewers with its playful character, good fuel economy, generous interior space, and spacious trunk room. Sadly, though, enthusiasm for the sedan was dampened somewhat by its slow 0-60 mph acceleration, which required around 7.3 seconds, according to data provided by Zeroto60times. To satisfy enthusiasts with a need for speed, Acura decided to give the Integra the Type S treatment, and so the 2024 Acura Integra Type S was born.
The Acura Integra Type S liftback is based on the FL5 Civic Type R and shares many of the same components with the Type R, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged K20C1 inline four-cylinder engine, four-piston Brembo brakes, and six-speed manual transmission. Under the hood of the Acura Type S, the turbo-four develops 320 horses and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is 120 more horsepower and 118 extra pounds of twist over the output generated by the standard Integra's 1.5-liter turbo engine. That also means the Acura Integra Type S is a smidgen up on power versus the 315-horsepower Civic Type R it's based on — something Acura says is due to a combination of engine tuning and its use of a high-flow exhaust system that does not include a front resonator. But just how much more explosiveness does all that horsepower get you?
How fast is the Acura Integra Type S?
According to the very same Zeroto60times data cited earlier, it takes 5.1 seconds for the Acura Integra Type S to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. This means it is a second faster than a 2000 Acura Integra Type-R from 0 to 60 mph and 2.2 seconds quicker than a 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec. From there, the Acura Integra Type S kicks it up enough for drivers to achieve a claimed top speed of 167 mph, making it genuinely one of the fastest Acura models in terms of both acceleration and top speed.
To go with that pulse-quickening speed, our review of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S notes it also caters to modern enthusiasts with a light, fun-to-drive character, and that's totally in agreement with Acura's claims that the Type S's tuned chassis and dual-axis front suspension system help make it a stunningly precise machine. That's even before you consider the famously snappy transmission, precise steering, adaptive damper system, helical-type limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires.