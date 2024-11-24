How Fast Is The Acura Integra Type S? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

When the Acura Integra returned to U.S. showrooms in 2023 for the first time since 2006 as a replacement for the Acura ILX, it fascinated auto reviewers with its playful character, good fuel economy, generous interior space, and spacious trunk room. Sadly, though, enthusiasm for the sedan was dampened somewhat by its slow 0-60 mph acceleration, which required around 7.3 seconds, according to data provided by Zeroto60times. To satisfy enthusiasts with a need for speed, Acura decided to give the Integra the Type S treatment, and so the 2024 Acura Integra Type S was born.

The Acura Integra Type S liftback is based on the FL5 Civic Type R and shares many of the same components with the Type R, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged K20C1 inline four-cylinder engine, four-piston Brembo brakes, and six-speed manual transmission. Under the hood of the Acura Type S, the turbo-four develops 320 horses and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is 120 more horsepower and 118 extra pounds of twist over the output generated by the standard Integra's 1.5-liter turbo engine. That also means the Acura Integra Type S is a smidgen up on power versus the 315-horsepower Civic Type R it's based on — something Acura says is due to a combination of engine tuning and its use of a high-flow exhaust system that does not include a front resonator. But just how much more explosiveness does all that horsepower get you?

