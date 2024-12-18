The Wildest Models In The Sultan Of Brunei's Leaked Car Collection

The Ferrari 456GT is a masterpiece that combines luxury, power, and classic design. The 1992 456GT came with an impressive 65° V12 engine that can go up to 186 mph. The 442 HP 5.5L engine was nothing short of an engineering marvel of its time, showcasing Ferrari's legacy in engineering high-performance machinery.

However, the one from the leaks is a notch beyond the regular Ferrari 456GT – this is alleged to be a lesser-known Night Vision variant. According to the captions on the photos, the anvil-like object on top of the car is a rotating camera. Similar to ones present in modern self-driving cars, it constantly scans the surroundings and constructs an infrared map of its surroundings. The massive box housed in the car's trunk (slide 3) is purportedly for processing the infrared images in real time and broadcasting it to the four screens in the dashboard for a complete view of the immediate vicinity of the car. According to the leakers, Ferrari only ever produced 2 of these extremely rare night vision versions of the 456GT, one of which stands as a crown jewel in the Sultan of Brunei's collection.

Just like we don't know if this is actually the Sultan of Brunei's collection, we also don't know if the vehicle pictured is really what the leakers claim it is, but the rumors are interesting nonetheless.