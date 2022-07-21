The Volkswagen Golf Harlequin Is The Strangest VW You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Volkswagen was having some fun when it came up with the Harlequin. The name and the paint scheme are likely derived from the comedic, clownlike character from bygone days, who wore a colorful costume and liked to play tricks on people. Sorry Batman fans, we're not talking about the bat-swinging Harley Quinn here.

Actually, the whole idea was meant to be a joke... sort of.

In 1995, the European arm of Volkswagen wanted to do something different to celebrate the launch of its latest car, the Polo Harlekin. It featured a new modular design concept called "Baukastensystem," whereby customers could configure their vehicle using a color-coded system to select a drivetrain, equipment, options, and paint.

VW decided it would be fun to quite literally represent its new system through the car's paint scheme. Some believe this idea goes back to the 1960s when ads showed a similar multi-hued Beetle touting how easy it was to get (interchangeable) parts for its little Bug. The four colors sprinkled on the body were Chagall Blue, Ginster Yellow, Pistachio Green, and Tornado Red.

The German automaker only intended to make 1,000 of these circus-quilted Polos. Still, it turns out that demand was significant enough to produce between 3,100 (via Motor Biscuit) and 3,800 (via The Truth About Cars) units instead. Marketers, never afraid to milk a dead horse — or a Polo in this case — decided to give the rainbow paint job a very limited run in North America the following year.