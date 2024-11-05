Yes, The 'Tumbler' Batmobile Is A Real Car Now (And Here's How Much It Costs)
The character of Batman has held many titles. From the soul-stirring Dark Knight to the world's greatest detective, the character has been immortalized across decades of comics and cinematic adaptations. Interestingly, the billionaire superhero is even more famous for his venerable arsenal of tech gizmos, but fans are more enamored by brooding caped crusader's combat-ready rides. And no Batman ride has been immortalized for the fandom in recent memory than the iconic Tumbler Batmobile, which made its first appearance in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Thankfully, you can now own the real thing, for a mere $3 million a pop.
A company, fittingly named Wayne Enterprises, is making and putting ten Wayne Enterprises Tumblers up for grabs, with the blessing of its cinematic overlords. But this isn't a regular sale where the well-heeled can simply write a fat check and ride away in one of these bad boys. On the contrary, the tank-like Batmobile will only be sold on an invite-only basis, assuming an enthusiast has already put aside a cool three million dollars to drop on the ultimate fandom automobile.
"These highly collectable Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros. and will be available for sale to an exclusive audience of avid car collectors," says the company behind the whole undertaking. The company is making it no secret about the target audience, which it clearly lists as "automotive enthusiasts and superfans." All applications will be carefully reviewed after one has registered for the allocation queue, which is already live from this page.
What do you get for your three mills?
Now, before you channel your inner Bruce Wayne, and ask, in an epic Christian Bale tone, "Does it come in black," it actually does. In fact, it's the only color on the table. As far as the innards go, the hulking vehicle draws power from a 6.2-liter LS3 525HP engine with Chevrolet DNA. Of course, this is the ultimate expression of brute power, so paddle-shift transmission is naturally a part of the package.
Other niceties of the hulking vehicle include stainless steel headers, imitation gun turrets, a smoke screen delivery system, and simulation jet engines that unfortunately don't spew flames. The makers have also used copious amount of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and sheet metal fiberglass in making the limited-run Tumbler. Of course, it's a ride for the affluent, so there's plush interior detailing that includes luxurious materials like Alcantara and bespoke trim work on the seats. This behemoth of a two-seater ride will be delivered to the lucky souls 15 months after submitting the deposit.
Notably, this won't be the first time that the Tumbler has been put up for sale. Back in 2014, an unofficial street-legal replica of the Batmobile, powered by a monstrous V12 engine, went up for auction with million-dollar sticker price. But the latest iteration, which costs three times as much, is as close to the cinematic version as it gets. It is truly special. Or in the words of the original's designer Nathan Crowley: "It is a Batmobile, there's no other made vehicle part on it."