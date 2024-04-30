Are These The $5.2 Million Electric Hypercars Fit For Bruce Wayne?
The Batmobile has long taken cues from the automotive world, the Dark Knight's car in the Christopher Nolan movies looks more like a tank than a car, and the newest "The Batman" movie's Batmobile is decidedly muscle car inspired. As such, it was only a matter of time before the Caped Crusader inspired more special edition cars — in this case, two offerings from Automobili Pininfarina: the B95 Barchetta, and Battista GT.
A press release from Automobili Pininfarina notes that it teamed up with Wayne Enterprises, the large multinational (and fictional) conglomerate run by Bruce Wayne, an entirely separate person from Batman. In reality, the automaker joined forces with Warner Bros. to launch some special "Batman"-themed versions of its multi-million dollar EVs. The result is four distinct cars: the Gotham Battista, Gotham B95, Dark Knight Battista, and Dark Knight B95.
The price, in typical Bruce Wayne fashion, is astronomical. All cars are available on an invite-only basis, and are hyper-limited runs. Both versions of the Battista will run you 3.4 million euros ($3,631,285) and the special editions of the B96 will set you back a princely 4.9 million euros ($5,233,322.50).
A hypercar EV fit for the Caped Crusader
You do, however, get a lot of car for the price. Both the Battista and B95 are fitted with four electric motors that total in at 1,900 horsepower, because why not. That all translates to a 0-60 mph time of "less than two seconds." Completely transparent and normal businessman Bruce Wayne could definitely use that power to get to his top level Wayne Enterprises meetings on time, as he likely doesn't have anything else pressing going on. On the inside, both cars are covered in Wayne Enterprises logos and a voice assistant that sounds like Alfred Pennyworth as well.
Automobili Pininfarina does not list the range of either the Battista's or B95's 120 kWh battery, but notes that it is capable of charging from 20% to 80% in 22.5 minutes using a DC fast charger. Gotham City's charging speeds may differ.
Andrea Crespi, Automobili Pininfarina's Chief Technical Officer, said "Wayne Enterprises stands as a beacon of innovation, and a testament to an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The B95 Barchetta and Battista hyper GT vehicles already successfully capture this visionary spirit ... " If you are one of the lucky few that receives an invite, you can start the process in May. Otherwise, be on the lookout to see one in the employee parking lot of Wayne Enterprises downtown, or in Arkham Asylum's parking garage.