Are These The $5.2 Million Electric Hypercars Fit For Bruce Wayne?

The Batmobile has long taken cues from the automotive world, the Dark Knight's car in the Christopher Nolan movies looks more like a tank than a car, and the newest "The Batman" movie's Batmobile is decidedly muscle car inspired. As such, it was only a matter of time before the Caped Crusader inspired more special edition cars — in this case, two offerings from Automobili Pininfarina: the B95 Barchetta, and Battista GT.

A press release from Automobili Pininfarina notes that it teamed up with Wayne Enterprises, the large multinational (and fictional) conglomerate run by Bruce Wayne, an entirely separate person from Batman. In reality, the automaker joined forces with Warner Bros. to launch some special "Batman"-themed versions of its multi-million dollar EVs. The result is four distinct cars: the Gotham Battista, Gotham B95, Dark Knight Battista, and Dark Knight B95.

Automobili Pininfarina

The price, in typical Bruce Wayne fashion, is astronomical. All cars are available on an invite-only basis, and are hyper-limited runs. Both versions of the Battista will run you 3.4 million euros ($3,631,285) and the special editions of the B96 will set you back a princely 4.9 million euros ($5,233,322.50).