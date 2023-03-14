Acura Introduces Limited Edition Batman-Inspired TLX Type S PMC Edition
Lurking in the long shadows of every good gearhead's heart is the desire to drive like Batman. Whether it's the swooping curves of Michael Keaton's Art Deco masterpiece or the snarling sheet-metal muscle car Robert Pattinson (Battinson?) blasts across Gotham pavement, the most wonderful of the Caped Crusader's wonderful toys looms large in the motoring public's imagination.
In good news for car nerds everywhere, Acura has stepped up to deliver a buyable Batmobile. A new spin on the TLX Type S PMC Edition, Acura's top-end sports sedan, will be getting a very limited run in the Caped Crusader's favorite color: "Gotham Gray."
Just 50 of the PMC Edition TLXes will be shipped in the limited edition matte gray, which dedicated motorheads will recognize as the signature shade of the NSX Type R. A sports sedan rocking a supercar's chosen color, namechecking a superhero in the process, is a serious flex. Acura has incorporated a variety of small improvements in form and function to make sure the TLX does justice to its formidable forebears.
A Batload of updates
Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio — PMC to its friends — is the company's skunkworks, a manufacturer of performance-spec reworks of luxury models in the mold of Mercedes's AMG. The TLX PMC Edition Gotham Gray, therefore, is a limited run of a limited run, exactly the kind of high-performance, low-quantity road-and-track toy Bruce Wayne would insist on.
Per the Acura press release, the Gotham Gray TLX has updated the vehicle's visuals for maximum style, pointing up the matte metallic gray with black flourishes on door handles, door sills, and exhaust, plus black Y-spoke wheels straight off the NSX. The Batworthy exterior aesthetic contrasts with a lethally stylish Red Milano interior. Carbon fiber elements and contrast stitching maintain the vehicle's sinister cool throughout.
Just in case things didn't feel exclusive enough, there will also be an individually-numbered plaque on the lower console, demonstrating the vehicle is one of just 50 of its kind. Acura announced the TLX Type S PMC Edition Gotham Gray on March 14 and will be selling the limited run of 50 at $65,000 apiece this spring. If you've got Wayne Manor money, buy one for the brooding vigilante in your life.