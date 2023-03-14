Acura Introduces Limited Edition Batman-Inspired TLX Type S PMC Edition

Lurking in the long shadows of every good gearhead's heart is the desire to drive like Batman. Whether it's the swooping curves of Michael Keaton's Art Deco masterpiece or the snarling sheet-metal muscle car Robert Pattinson (Battinson?) blasts across Gotham pavement, the most wonderful of the Caped Crusader's wonderful toys looms large in the motoring public's imagination.

In good news for car nerds everywhere, Acura has stepped up to deliver a buyable Batmobile. A new spin on the TLX Type S PMC Edition, Acura's top-end sports sedan, will be getting a very limited run in the Caped Crusader's favorite color: "Gotham Gray."

Just 50 of the PMC Edition TLXes will be shipped in the limited edition matte gray, which dedicated motorheads will recognize as the signature shade of the NSX Type R. A sports sedan rocking a supercar's chosen color, namechecking a superhero in the process, is a serious flex. Acura has incorporated a variety of small improvements in form and function to make sure the TLX does justice to its formidable forebears.