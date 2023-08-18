Automobili Pininfarina B95 Is An Outrageous Electric Barchetta With A $4.8M Price
Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian company behind the design of many Ferraris and other automotive legends, is releasing an electric car: the B95. The B95 is a "Barchetta," meaning that it does not have a roof or even a windshield, and is solely meant for enjoying the best open-air driving this side of a motorcycle.
The "B" in the name stands for Barchetta, and 95 signifies the number of years Pininfarina has been in the automotive industry. If the Pininfarina nameplate and roof-less nature of this EV wasn't wild enough, it also sends 1,900 horsepower to all four wheels and costs $4.8 million for good measure.
All that power translates to a top speed of 186 miles per hour, and a 0-60 miles per hour time of "under 2.0 seconds." That acceleration metric puts the B95 among the fastest-accelerating consumer cars on the planet. Without a roof, it will likely feel like you're getting taking off in the Space Shuttle.
Automobili Pininfarina's Interior Design Director Francesco Cundari says: "Driving the B95 will be an immersive experience like no other. It is the first ever hyper Barchetta and will feel like a cross between driving a modern F1 car and piloting a vintage fighter plane. While putting clients closer to the elements, they will feel really protected — they will feel the embrace of the car."
No roof, but a lot of power
Although the B95 will debut at Monterey Car Week next week, Pininfarina notes that since only 10 B95s are ever going to leave its workshop, each one will look a little different to fit the customer's design choices. However, every B95 is fitted with a 120 kilowatt-hour battery that's tucked into the center of the car, where a conventional transmission would go, and behind the driver and passenger seats.
In case you forgot it was designed and made in Italy, it features five driving modes: "Calma," "Pura," "Energica," "Furiosa," and "Carattere," which translates to Calm, Pure, Energetic, Furious, and Character, respectively.
Additionally, it will get 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. Stopping is accomplished by six-piston Brembo brakes in the front and rear, because why not? The chassis itself is made out of a carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum crumple zones in case you decide to stuff it into a wall.
Automobili Pininfarina is a very small team consisting of 116 people. Although the car costs more than roughly 20 average houses, it will likely be made with the strictest possible attention to detail.