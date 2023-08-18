Automobili Pininfarina B95 Is An Outrageous Electric Barchetta With A $4.8M Price

Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian company behind the design of many Ferraris and other automotive legends, is releasing an electric car: the B95. The B95 is a "Barchetta," meaning that it does not have a roof or even a windshield, and is solely meant for enjoying the best open-air driving this side of a motorcycle.

The "B" in the name stands for Barchetta, and 95 signifies the number of years Pininfarina has been in the automotive industry. If the Pininfarina nameplate and roof-less nature of this EV wasn't wild enough, it also sends 1,900 horsepower to all four wheels and costs $4.8 million for good measure.

Automobili Pininfarina

All that power translates to a top speed of 186 miles per hour, and a 0-60 miles per hour time of "under 2.0 seconds." That acceleration metric puts the B95 among the fastest-accelerating consumer cars on the planet. Without a roof, it will likely feel like you're getting taking off in the Space Shuttle.

Automobili Pininfarina's Interior Design Director Francesco Cundari says: "Driving the B95 will be an immersive experience like no other. It is the first ever hyper Barchetta and will feel like a cross between driving a modern F1 car and piloting a vintage fighter plane. While putting clients closer to the elements, they will feel really protected — they will feel the embrace of the car."