6 Creative Uses For Midjourney AI, According To Users

We've all been there — you wake up from a vivid, complex dream, only for your brain to hit the delete button on the entire thing. Now, you're left blank, knowing you've been through something, but not sure what exactly. If you were hoping for news that AI can now recover those elusive dream fragments from the recesses of your mind, sorry to disappoint you — we're not there yet. However, what AI can do, as Reddit user Jae_Kingsley has discovered, is help render the content of the dreams you do remember into visuals that you can share with others. It's not mind-reading, but it's a close second.

To make this work, though, you'll need to know how to write specific and detailed prompts for Midjourney. Dreams are often messy, abstract, and defy logic (why was your third-grade teacher juggling flaming pineapples?), and describing them comes with the inevitable "lossiness" of language — the gap between the vivid imagery in your head and the words you use to describe it. While AI can partially bridge this gap, it still relies on your ability to convey as much detail as possible. By experimenting with descriptions – focusing on elements like colors, textures, emotions, and unique details – and iterating on your inputs, you should be able to guide Midjourney toward creating something that feels close to what you imagined. You can make the output more immersive by pairing Midjourney with AI video generators like Hailuo or Kling to add movement and depth to your concept.

