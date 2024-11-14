What Exactly Is Minimax's Hailuo AI & Is It Safe To Use?

Hailuo AI is a video generation app produced by Minimax, a Chinese AI company based in Shanghai. Minimax offers several AI products, including chatbots, text-to-speech, and music generation, but it's the photo-to-video model that has captured imaginations online.

You can access it here. Currently, Hailuo AI offers a 2-day free trial with unlimited video generation. After that, you will need to sign up for a plan or accept limited free service.

To create a video, go to the website and upload a photo, type a prompt, or both. Hailuo has a feature called the Prompt Optimizer, which is turned on by default. This feature rewrites your prompt into a more detailed set of instructions for the AI to produce better results. However, it does give Hailuo more creative license, so you might not get the results you were expecting. You can turn the optimizer off so it more closely follows your prompt, but you'll need to make sure you've provided enough information. In testing, I found that producing videos without the optimizer gave choppier and less realistic results compared to the optimized versions, but that's anecdotal.

To create a video, click the button showing a shell icon and credits. The generation of each image can take up to 10 minutes. Once created, you can view your video on the Hailuo AI site or download it as an MP4 file.