5 Ways To Remove A Broken Bolt From An Engine

If you have a broken bolt — or even just a seized one — one of the first and simplest methods you should try to break it free involves using heat and some vice grips. The most popular heat source used for this method is an oxy-acetylene torch, but you can try various other tools, like a propane torch or even a butane torch lighter in a pinch. The idea is to make the metal extremely hot, which causes it to expand and can help break the bolt free from rust and corrosion.

To try this method, you'll need a tool to heat the bolt. As mentioned, an oxy-acetylene torch is the most common way to perform this procedure, but you can try various other devices — just be sure to protect any surrounding components that you don't want to heat, like rubber hoses or belts. You'll also need something to grab the broken bolt once it's hot. Vice grips are one of the best options, as they allow you to lock onto the bolt with extreme force. However, you can also try normal pliers or a specialized set of screw extraction pliers. Once you have your tools, it's as simple as heating the bolt until it's red-hot. Then, simply lock onto the broken shaft with your vice grips or pliers and try to twist it out like normal.

Note that this method will not work if the bolt breaks off flush with the hole. A small amount of the bolt must be exposed. Otherwise, you won't be able to grab onto it with pliers or vice grips once it's hot.