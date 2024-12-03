2024 Ryvid Anthem Review: Almost The Perfect Commuter Bike

By almost all accounts, the electric motorcycle industry faces a serious slump. Sales seem to dwindle with each passing month, so much so that Italy's industry leader Energica applied for bankruptcy in October of this year, after Cake did so in February. Here in the United States, Harley-Davidson reported just 99 Livewire units sold in Q3 of 2024, a far cry off the (obviously optimistic) projected sales of 100,000 units originally predicted for 2026. Zero Motorcycles abstains from sharing sales stats with the general public, but after speaking to multiple dealers over the past six months, I can report the picture looks less than rosy.

Amid recent trends in the larger EV market, the downturn might look less sudden than expected, too. Especially given that e-moto manufacturers initially prioritized range and power over all else, in the hopes of appealing to existing motorcycle enthusiasts, rather than catering to new converts. But big battery packs and big motors mean big and heavy bikes, not to mention expensive components, and so electric motorcycles typically end up costing far more than internal-combustion bikes with equivalent range and performance metrics.