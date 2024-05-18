Everything To Know About The Ryvid Anthem Motorcycle

As an EV, the Ryvid Anthem's most immediately interesting aspect is, of course, its power system. How can you get the kind of performance you'd want from an urban motorcycle without a tank of gas, and how are you supposed to charge it up? Ryvid cooked up a surprisingly intuitive battery design that answers both of those questions.

The Anthem features a 4.3 kWh lithium ion battery pack with an integrated 3.3kW fast charger hookup. This setup can receive power from both 110V and 220V outlets, with power delivery maximums of up to 20A and 40A, respectively. With a 110V, the Anthem can get from flat to 100% power in about three hours, while a 220V outlet can get it to full in a little under two hours. You don't need a special charging station like you'd find at a gas station, although you can purchase a J-Plug adapter to plug into one just as easily.

The cool thing about the Anthem's battery is that it isn't integrated with the vehicle's body. Instead, the whole thing pops right out of the bottom of the vehicle, and it even has wheels on the bottom and an extendable handle. That means if you don't have access to an outdoor charger, you can just pop the pack out and wheel it indoors to charge up at a regular outlet. Additionally, you can immediately hot-swap it with another battery pack to eliminate charging downtime altogether.