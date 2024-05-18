Everything To Know About The Ryvid Anthem Motorcycle
The archetypal motorcycle is usually either a massive, beastly cruiser or a blade-like sport bike — both storming through the night with the roar of a gas-guzzling engine. However, in the modern age, you don't need a full tank of gas to get the kind of thrilling ride you would expect from a motorcycle. Much like how regular cars have made some massive strides in the field of rechargeable power frameworks, motorcycles have also gone all in on the electric future. Making the ideal electric motorcycle is a bit more difficult than a car, which is why electric motorcycles are still a lot more expensive than gas-powered ones, but new innovations have been gradually bringing the price down.
Most of the major automotive brands have adapted to making electric vehicles, and the industry has also opened up to new brands that offer novel vehicle designs. One of America's newest electric motorcycle makers, Ryvid has only been around since 2021. However, it has made some impressive strides in electrifying motorcycles since. Its signature vehicle, the battery-powered Anthem urban commuter motorcycle, won the award for Best Electric Commuter Motorcycle at the 2024 Riders Choice Awards. Without a single drop of gas, this next-generation two-wheeler can carry you through the tight corners and narrow gaps of the city lifestyle.
The Ryvid Anthem has a very convenient power system
As an EV, the Ryvid Anthem's most immediately interesting aspect is, of course, its power system. How can you get the kind of performance you'd want from an urban motorcycle without a tank of gas, and how are you supposed to charge it up? Ryvid cooked up a surprisingly intuitive battery design that answers both of those questions.
The Anthem features a 4.3 kWh lithium ion battery pack with an integrated 3.3kW fast charger hookup. This setup can receive power from both 110V and 220V outlets, with power delivery maximums of up to 20A and 40A, respectively. With a 110V, the Anthem can get from flat to 100% power in about three hours, while a 220V outlet can get it to full in a little under two hours. You don't need a special charging station like you'd find at a gas station, although you can purchase a J-Plug adapter to plug into one just as easily.
The cool thing about the Anthem's battery is that it isn't integrated with the vehicle's body. Instead, the whole thing pops right out of the bottom of the vehicle, and it even has wheels on the bottom and an extendable handle. That means if you don't have access to an outdoor charger, you can just pop the pack out and wheel it indoors to charge up at a regular outlet. Additionally, you can immediately hot-swap it with another battery pack to eliminate charging downtime altogether.
The motorcycle can reach 84 mph
So, what kind of performance can this battery pack get you on the motorcycle? Quite the impressive performance, as it turns out. The Anthem utilizes a 72V air-cooled brushless motor which provides a steady speed of approximately 75 mph in an urban setting, though it can get up to 84 mph in ideal riding conditions. With that kind of performance, you're looking at a city driving range of about 75 miles on a single charge. If you take it on the highway and maintain a constant speed of roughly 55 mph, you can get a range of around 46 miles, or take it up to 70 mph to get a range of 35 miles. The brushless motor runs at 10 horsepower, or up to 20 horsepower if you really open it up. That level of horsepower comes with a peak torque of 53 foot-pounds.
The Anthem features an inverted adjustable dampening 3.9-inch suspension in the front, with a 1.3-inch dampening preload-adjustable suspension in the rear. Both the front and rear brakes are hydraulic with a 320mm quad-piston caliper in the front and a 240mm twin piston caliper in the rear. While the Anthem is an urban vehicle first and foremost, its Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires are both high-performance and all-season ready. It's not designed to go off-road, but it can handle a patch of dirty snow on the street.
This EV bike has plenty of special features
You can't have an EV without at least a few bells and whistles to make it stand out, and the Anthem is no exception. While the vehicle doesn't get too carried away with itself, it does have a couple of nifty bits that are worth writing home about.
For one thing, the Anthem's frame is made of ultra-lightweight folded stainless steel. This aerospace-inspired body makes the Anthem a remarkably light 12 pounds, which is almost the same weight as an e-bike. Combined with a low center of gravity, the bike is much easier to lift up and maneuver around, which can be quite a blessing for parking and storage. Additionally, that body features a unique ride height adjustable seat. With a quick flick of a switch on the handlebars, the seat can lower or raise itself to any elevation between 30 and 34 inches off the ground to accommodate riders of any height.
Finally, the Anthem's dashboard is equipped with a 4.9-inch high-visibility thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display. This is designed to give you up-to-date information on the bike's current state, including its speed, charge level, and voltage regardless of whether you're driving during the day or at night.
How much does the Anthem cost?
The Anthem is available for full purchase on Ryvid's website for $6,495, though it also offers financing options through a partnership with FreedomRoad Financial. The vehicle is available in six colors, including Photon Blue, Plasma Yellow, Galactica Black, Rapid White, Carbon Grey, and Atomic Gold.
In addition to the base package, Ryvid offers a variety of accessories through its online store. The Anthem is designed to be highly customizable; if you don't like the color you purchased it in, you can buy Color Panel kits in any other color to easily swap it out. You can also purchase one of four replacement seats, each with different color stylings, to better coordinate the bike's looks.
Besides customization options, there are also more practical accessories available, such as the aforementioned J-Plug charging adapter for plugging into Level 2 charging stations. You can also purchase a handlebar mount for your smartphone, a removable rear storage rack, and a combination cable lock for securing your helmet to the Anthem. There's even an installable power controller upgrade kit, which can increase the Anthem's acceleration performance by 30% without sacrificing its driving range. You can also grab an entirely separate Anthem battery pack if you want to keep a spare in your garage for hot-swapping.