Common Problems With The Jeep Renegade (According To Owners)

In 2024, Jeep announced that the Renegade would be discontinued, though used models of the crossover SUV have great resale value. Clearly, it still has something going for it. Yet for whatever strengths it had, the Renegade's 2015 model landed on the list of the top 10 used Jeep models to steer clear of. And that isn't the only Renegade year with a laundry list of problems.

The 2015 Renegade is considered as a must-avoid model due to consumer complaints surrounding its powertrain and engine. Unfortunately, 2015 was the model's debut, putting it off to a bad start. Nonetheless, the Renegade continued to be produced for a decade. Moreover, the reasons Jeep gave for discontinuing the model didn't include problems with the design itself. Instead, the company stated that sales numbers were down, and Jeep was looking to shift focus away from subcompact SUVs and towards larger vehicles like the newly updated Jeep Wagoneer.

Whatever the reasons for the Renegade's ultimate demise, consumer complaints found on online forums and review aggregates give valuable insight into the mixed opinions of the subcompact SUV. While criticism and praise for the Renegade are often shared in the same breath, it's worth examining the downsides of the Jeep Renegade before we write it off.

