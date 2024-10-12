10 Used Jeep Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
Jeep has made a name for itself with its rugged, off-road vehicles, especially the SUVs that customers have come to love. With the introduction of new models like the Cherokee and Renegade in the 2010s, Jeep saw a boost in sales like never before. Many models come equipped with inline-four, V6, or V8 engines, along with a four-wheel drivetrain built to handle tough terrains. Many also showed impressive power and durability, but not every model hit the mark. A few, frankly, stuck out like a sore thumb. In fact, Jeep discontinued some of these cars because they just didn't sell.
That's not to say every model year was a miss. You can still find used Jeeps with minimal issues, and some have built solid reputations. While buying a used Jeep can be a smart, money-saving move, choosing the wrong model can be a costly mistake. With that in mind, here are 10 used Jeep models you should steer clear of at all costs.
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Grand Cherokee is one of Jeep's iconic mid-size SUVs, designed to provide a smooth blend of comfort and off-road capabilities. The 2011 model came in its fourth generation, but it turned out to be one of Jeep's most troublesome vehicles.
The NHTSA has recorded 1,612 complaints for this model alone, and over 700 were concerning its electrical system. One major headache for owners was the car suddenly losing power without warning while driving — a serious safety risk with the potential for crashes and injuries. Jeep issued a recall for this, but there are still numerous subsequent complaints on the same issue, some stating that the recall failed improve.
Another issue you're likely to find with the 2011 Grand Cherokee is with the powertrain and service brakes. Many owners complained about their brake pedals losing function on the road, which is another serious safety hazard. It's no surprise that this vehicle is rated as the worst model year, having stacked the highest complaints of any Grand Cherokee model.
2007 Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler, now in its 4th generation, has become the most recognizable model in the Jeep's line-up. Many drivers love this sporty, rugged SUV which has produced model years that are a pleasure to drive. The 2007 model, however, is among the red flags that you should avoid for several reasons.
Firstly, this model proves to have a very problematic fuel system. A look at the NHTSA reports reveals over 200 fuel-related complaints, with many owners reporting gas spillage or overflow when filling up their tanks. Even more concerning is the engine cooling system. There have been reports of flames bursting from the vehicle and causing an explosion.
Moreover, the vehicle owners frequently complain of the infamous "death wobble," a situation where the vehicle's tires move uncontrollably. This issue is associated with defects in the suspension system and can cause the driver to lose control. It is one of the worst problems with the vehicle and has been given a severity rating of 9.3 out of 10.
2008 Jeep Wrangler
Unfortunately, Jeep's disappointing release continued with the 2008 Wrangler. With 1,505 NHTSA complaints for this SUV, it earned a spot among Jeep's most unreliable models.
The 2008 model racked up the highest number of complaints of all the Wrangler years. Although the top-rated problem for this car was the failure of the power module, the car is also notorious for the "death wobble." Owners have expressed frustrations that despite the notoriety of this issue, Jeep has failed to issue a recall.
The fuel system and gasoline leak issues continued with this model, with 236 NHTSA complaints highlighting the problem. Many owners had large quantities of fuel spilling over, thus posing a danger and risk of injury. One owner even reported that his gas tank exploded while driving, rendering his vehicle impossible to drive. Additionally, there have been several airbag issues, either concerning its failure to deploy or that it deployed inadvertently. So far, four recalls have been made on airbag issues.
2006 Jeep Liberty
Introduced in 2002, the Jeep Liberty was only sold for 10 years. Jeep intended this vehicle to replace and build on the features of the Cherokee in the United States, but it was eventually discontinued in 2012. The first generation of this model had some bad eggs, and the 2006 Liberty was one of them. This model was problematic for its numerous complaints and the cost of fixing its problems.
The 2006 Liberty has had 10 recalls concerning various components, including the electrical system, power train, suspension, and structure. However, one of the most common complaints with this car was with its window regulator, which, according to many owners, remained a problem even after being replaced numerous times. This issue, common among first-generation Liberty vehicles, eventually led to a class action lawsuit in 2013.
Suspension problems were another major concern, with 187 NHTSA complaints, the major problem being the lower-ball joint failure. This problem has been noted to pose safety risks as it tends to cause loss of control over the vehicle and lead to a crash. Despite the recall, there are still recent complaints, indicating that many affected vehicles are still affected by it, even those that have been repaired.
2006 Jeep Commander
Another 2006 model that's a huge red flag is the 2006 Jeep Commander. This model has amassed 1,772 NHTSA complaints, the most common issues being with its electrical system, powertrain, and engine. Reports show that stalling or shutting down while in motion is common with this model. A major safety risk that can lead to serious injury. The company eventually had to issue a recall, but several affected vehicles appeared to have been left out.
It's not just the interior parts that are problematic; there have also been over 200 complaints about various structural parts. A common one is the door handles breaking off, leaving many owners worried that they — or their families — might not be able to get out in an emergency. Even more troubling for some is the sunroof that collects rainwater without draining it properly, thus leaving the car's interior flooded and damaging electrical components.
Seat belts have also gotten several complaints for not working properly, and the seat belt sensors sometimes fail to recognize whether the belts are engaged. Overall, this vehicle has proved to be lacking in safety and reliability. Given its host of problems, it is rated as the worst model year for the Jeep Commander.
2015 Jeep Renegade
The Renegade is one of the most recent models Jeep has introduced. This vehicle launched in 2014 as a small SUV ideal for navigating the city. It was also one of Jeep's more affordable options. Although discontinued due to low sales, you can find used Renegade models on the market today. However, if you're looking to own any of these vehicles, you should steer clear of the 2015 model, which has ranked as the worst model year.
The biggest issues with this SUV concern crucial components like its powertrain and engine. There are several complaints about the vehicle stalling while in motion, even when moving at high speeds. There's also the frequent issue of the car inadvertently shifting between gears without warning. A recall had to be issued for this, with over 300,000 cars affected.
Reports also show that this model tends to have issues with electrical parts, like the backup camera and touchscreen radio. This might not be concerning for some, but it appears the battery is not left out of this defect, as owners frequently reported quick battery drain. Some had to disconnect their batteries overnight to prevent them from dying out before morning.
2014 Jeep Cherokee
The 2014 Jeep Cherokee marked the start of the SUV's fifth generation with a sleek new design and various trim options. However, nothing screams problematic like a truckload of complaints and recalls, and with a staggering 2,477 complaints and 13 recalls, the 2014 Cherokee gives plenty of reasons to steer clear.
One of the biggest issues with this model is Power Transfer Unit (PTU) failure, which can cause the vehicle to lose power while driving. According to reports, this problem can cost up to $7,300 to fix, and it often leads to further transmission issues. Thus, the Cherokee is notorious for shifting gears unpredictably, even when moving at high speed. A recall had to be issued for this in 2016, but many recent complaints still highlight this problem.
In addition, there are hundreds of complaints about the electrical components and engine. Moreover, there is currently an active recall regarding a risk of fire when the vehicle is parked. With all these problems, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee easily takes the crown for the worst model year — though even the 2015 model isn't far behind.
2007 Jeep Compass
The 2007 Jeep Compass was the very first model year for the Compass, and it's probably because the vehicle had so many issues. It is rated as the worst model year, and so far, it has had five recalls and over 400 NHTSA complaints.
One of the factors that placed this vehicle on this list is its constant suspension problems, largely due to the severe rusting and corrosion on the car frame and suspension parts. In many cases, parts had to be replaced because of loud squeaking or rattling noises while driving. Even more concerning, the corrosion can cause the wheels to turn inward, making the car slide sideways — a frightening safety risk.
The fuel system is another area where the 2007 Compass falls short. Many complaints state that the car spits out fuel after being filled up. Not only that, the vehicle tends to stall right after refueling the tank. The engine often dies right after, and the steering wheels lock up, rendering the car immobile until it restarts. This issue has been associated with fuel getting into the EVAP chamber, which is only designed to handle fuel vapors. Unfortunately, fixing this issue usually means replacing the entire fuel tank.
2008 Jeep Patriot
The Jeep Patriot hit the market around the same time as the Compass, but it was specifically built for rougher, off-road terrains and aimed at buyers looking for a more affordable option. However, only 10 years after its debut, Jeep stopped producing this vehicle. While stiff competition from other brands and models played a role in its discontinuation, the Patriot also had its share of problematic models. One of these was the 2008 Patriot, which stood out with one of the highest customer complaints. It shares many of the same issues as the 2007 Compass.
For starters, the NHTSA has received many complaints about suspensions. Like the Compass, the 2008 Patriot is notorious for rust and corrosion, an issue that significantly affects the car's movement and structure. One owner complained that his rear suspension broke, which caused his wheels to turn inward and eventually damaged his tire. This happened just three years after his front suspension had been repaired.
The vehicle also has the common fuel system issue, where the engine stalls after the tank is filled. This issue leaves the steering locked, making it difficult to steer the vehicle off the road, which is extremely unsafe. Despite how common this issue is, Jeep has only issued recalls on newer models, leaving owners of this vehicle quite frustrated.
[Featured image by RL GNZLZ via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
2012 Jeep Liberty
Another Liberty SUV to avoid is the 2012 model year. The vehicle has over 300 complaints recorded by the NHTSA, but perhaps even more concerning is its three-star safety rating. Tests conducted by the NHTSA looked at frontal barrier, side crash, and rollover resistance, and the results highlight the high risk of injury in the event of a crash.
The most concerning part is the side pole rating, where the vehicle scored just one star. This test measures the impact when a car crashes into a stationary object, like a pole, and the poor rating suggests a serious risk of damage and injury. The frontal barrier crash didn't perform much better, scoring two stars for the passenger and three stars for the driver.
In addition, about 45% of the complaints about this vehicle concern airbags. Many reports state that the airbags failed to deploy during a collision, while others complain that the airbag warning lights came on and, in some cases, deployed randomly. Some of these complaints also reported severe injuries as a result.
Another common problem is that the engine tends to stall with the dashboard lights coming on at once, an issue that costs up to $1,400 to fix. In short, the 2012 Jeep Liberty is a vehicle you'll want to stay far away from.
[Featured image by order_242 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Methodology
With the extensive line-up of Jeep vehicles, purchasers may find themselves with a used model that outlives the wear and tear and proves durable on the road or one that does the opposite. However, with a good run-down of the worst models and reliable data, there's a good chance to make the former choice.
We have compiled this list using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), highlighting the most notorious complaints recorded and the ones that might drain your pocket to fix. NHTSA safety ratings also provided some insight into what vehicles would cause the most injury on the road in the event of a crash through the safety tests.