Jeep has made a name for itself with its rugged, off-road vehicles, especially the SUVs that customers have come to love. With the introduction of new models like the Cherokee and Renegade in the 2010s, Jeep saw a boost in sales like never before. Many models come equipped with inline-four, V6, or V8 engines, along with a four-wheel drivetrain built to handle tough terrains. Many also showed impressive power and durability, but not every model hit the mark. A few, frankly, stuck out like a sore thumb. In fact, Jeep discontinued some of these cars because they just didn't sell.

Advertisement

That's not to say every model year was a miss. You can still find used Jeeps with minimal issues, and some have built solid reputations. While buying a used Jeep can be a smart, money-saving move, choosing the wrong model can be a costly mistake. With that in mind, here are 10 used Jeep models you should steer clear of at all costs.