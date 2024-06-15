Why Did Jeep Discontinue The Patriot & What Was Its Last Year Of Production?

In the SUV and off-roading category, the Jeep name on the hood adds trail cred but also extra dollars to the sticker price. To entice buyers hungry for a lower-cost-of-entry to its rugged brand, Jeep introduced the Patriot compact crossover SUV in 2007 at a starting MSRP of $14,550. It was one of four Jeep models unveiled that year, including the Compass, Wrangler, and Wrangler Unlimited.

The base model Patriot was two-wheel drive, and came in two trims: Sport and Limited. Each trim offered a manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a four-wheel drive option. With a nod to its heritage, Patriot was available with an electronically controlled 4×4 system called Freedom Drive II, earning Jeep's own "Trail Rated" label along with upgraded tires and lifted ground clearance.

Overall, the Patriot was sparse but functional, boxy, and sluggish. But most importantly to many buyers, it carried the Jeep name. 10 years later, it had sold well over 700,000 units in the U.S. alone, and by 2017, the line had expanded to five trims: Sport, Sport SE, Sport 75th Anniversary, Latitude, and High Altitude. This was also the last model year of the Patriot, but why did it go?