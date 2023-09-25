Invest Wisely: These 5 Jeeps Have The Best Resale Value

The Jeep Wrangler is probably the most well-known of Jeep's offerings. It's the vehicle that everyone pictures in their mind's eye when they hear the name "Jeep." According to data from iSeeCars, not only does the Wrangler hold its value better than anything else Jeep makes, but it also holds its value better than any other vehicle on the market, according to iSeeCars. The average motor vehicle depreciates about 40% after five years, but in that same period, a Jeep Wrangler only depreciates about 9%, closer to how the average car depreciates in just its first year.

Why is this? "Jeep Wranglers are known for retaining their value due to their enthusiastic fanbase, as well as their durability and performance across all terrains, especially off-road."Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst, told MotorBiscuit in November 2021. "Jeep Wranglers also have maintained their iconic design, so even older models don't appear dated." The Wrangler Unlimited holds up similarly well, with approximately 10% depreciation over five years, while the hybrid version of the Unlimited follows at a steeper but still impressive 17%.

It's not for everyone, but if it's the right fit for you, the Wrangler is an excellent long-term value.