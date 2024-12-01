6 Thoughtful Gifts For The Harley-Davidson Fan In Your Life
There are many kinds of motorcycles in the world, but few have had as much of a cultural influence as Harley-Davidson. The brand was first established in 1901, and it has since become a name that has been inextricably linked with the topic of American motorcycles. Harleys are known for being big, loud, strong, and reliable bikes –- if a bit on the expensive side. But for many Harley riders, it's about more than just the machine. There is an entire lifestyle associated with the brand and the freedom that the open road represents.
If you have a Harley rider in your life, then you might be looking to find a gift you think they will enjoy that also shows them your enthusiasm for their passion as a rider. You want to get them something that shows you understand their interests, and that you see how important it is to them. So what are the most thoughtful gifts you can get for one of these freedom-seeking cruiser enthusiasts? There are a few gifts that we're sure any Harley fan is sure to enjoy.
Riding gear
Quality riding gear is one of the most important things that a motorcyclist owns. Unfortunately, high-end gear can be pricey, which sometimes prompts riders to buy cheaper equipment to save a buck. A motorcycle rider might also want different gear for the hot summer months than what they might typically wear during the fall and winter. This is what makes it such a good present. You can add to their collection by providing a piece of equipment that they don't have, such as a lightweight summer riding jacket, or you can help them upgrade a piece of equipment that they already own. Official Harley jackets, vests, boots, gloves, and pants can all make great gifts, but a helmet might just be the best option.
A quality helmet is the most important element in any rider's arsenal, as it's the piece of equipment that's most likely to save the rider's life in the event of a collision. It's also recommended that riders replace their helmets every 3 to 5 years, as the integrity of the foam inside can start to break down over time. Just find out what style of helmet they currently use and get them a new one in the same size. The helmet needs to be DOT-certified to be street-legal in the United States, but an ECE rating is required in several European countries and is widely considered to be a higher safety standard. Check out the official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration page for more information.
Motorcycle repair kit
A rider might do their best to stay on top of maintenance and keep their bike running in tip-top shape, but there's no telling what might happen out on the road. Even traditionally reliable motorcycles like Harley-Davidsons can run into trouble in the middle of nowhere, leaving the rider stranded on the side of the road. More serious issues will probably require the rider to call for help, but there are a few minor mechanical problems that a knowledgeable mechanic can fix with just a few simple tools -– or at least get their vehicle running long enough to get it to safety.
There are quite a few motorcycle repair kits out there. Harley itself makes a couple of tool kits, including a general-use carry-along tool kit that works for most of the bikes that the company makes, and a kit that is specialized for Pan America models. These can be expensive, however, and you don't necessarily need to buy Harley-brand tools to do some quick roadside repairs on a Harley motorcycle. There are also some pretty affordable ones sold on Amazon that promise to be compatible with Harley-Davidson brand motorcycles, like this one from Wintowin. These basic tool kits don't always have everything you need for every situation, though. A good flat tire repair kit makes for an excellent addition as well.
Harley-Davidson swag
Harley-Davidson makes a lot more than just riding gear. The company also makes a wide range of casual clothing and accessories. HD sells both men's and women's apparel on its website. They make jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, flannels, t-shirts, polos, pants, hats, belts, wallets, bags, gloves, and even jewelry. There are so many options that you're sure to find something that fits your needs and budget, while nearly all of them proudly bear the company's iconic shield-and-bar logo that identifies them as official Harley-Davidson products. This is a great way for you to help the Harley-Davidson fans in your life show their enthusiasm for the brand even when they're off the bike.
Harley-Davidson sunglasses are a particularly nice gift for a motorcycle rider. Harley makes casual glasses for when you're off the bike, but it also makes specialty ones for when you're riding. Helmets don't always have tinting, and sunglasses can be really handy to have when riding in the blinding sun. The Shield Injected Frame Sunglasses or the Battery Rectangular Foldable Google Plastic Performance Sunglasses are two such shades. Both of these are designed for the express purpose of being worn under a helmet. They have rubber temple tips, a removable gasket for the frame, a plastic shield to protect the eyes from broken glass, and have ANSI certification for on-the-bike use.
Helmet and jacket rack
Your Harley-loving compatriot is going to need a place to store their jacket and helmet after a long ride. The helmet, in particular, should be kept somewhere safe where there is little risk of it falling and damaging the protective foam inside. This storage space should also be somewhere easily accessible, so they can quickly access them when they want to go for a ride. One of the best options for this is a good helmet and jacket rack.
There are several different wall-mounted garment racks that are specifically designed for holding a motorcycle helmet and jacket. You could go for a simple one, like this metal ball-and-hook rack from Sangmo, that is both affordable and discreet. There are some sturdier ones like this wooden helmet and coat rack from BoldByPin. You could get a larger rack that can hold multiple helmets and jackets and even has a shelf for riding boots like this one from Hoyrr. But one of the best options for a gift might be to get something a bit more decorative. DecoSoul sells 3D wall art that doubles as a garment rack. It features the headlight and handlebars of a cruiser over the iconic Harley-Davidson logo. Only instead of the place where the brand's name would usually be, you can have it customized to say anything you want.
Harley-Davidson poker chip frame
So long as we're on the topic of wall art, you might also want to consider getting your Harley fan a poker chip frame. See, Harley-Davidson makes collectable poker chips and challenge coins. These are sold on the company's website, but you can also get them at Harley dealerships. This has led many Harley riders to start collecting them as markers for their achievements: locations they've visited, bikes they've ridden, mileage markers, and so on.
If the Harley fan in your life is a collector, a frame to showcase their chips makes a great gift. Harley itself sells a handful of these frames. The company makes a simple 20-count rectangle display, a larger 76-count rectangle display, a 26-count display shaped like a sprocket, a 39-count display shaped like a motorcycle's gas tank, and a 48-count display shaped like the Harley-Davidson shield and bar. Any of these would make a fantastic gift, but you can also find more affordable shadow box displays and bleacher-stand displays on Amazon. These would work just as well if you would prefer something more budget-friendly.
GoPro and helmet mount
Many Harley-Davidson riders love to take long rides along scenic vistas and simply explore everything that the road has to offer. They can find some amazing sights along these rides and a fun way to capture the experience is with a GoPro miniature action camera.
There are several options to choose from, starting with the affordable basic GoPro Hero and ranging up to the more premium GoPro Hero 13 Black. There are a few GoPro alternatives out there that won't break the bank if you're looking for something a bit more affordable as well. All of these cameras are designed for fast-paced recording and enduring the elements, making them great for using on a motorcycle.
Once you have a camera picked out, you'll also need to give them a way to mount it. Their hands will be occupied while they are riding, so they will need another way to keep the camera angled where they want. There are a couple of different options for this. You can get them a bar mount which will attach to the handlebars at the front of the bike. This creates a steady angle, but it's locked in a forward-facing position. Alternatively, you could get them a helmet mount. These are a bit less stable, but allow the rider to turn their head and record vistas and other sights that aren't directly in front of the bike.
Our methodology
To make this list, we researched appropriate gifts, starting with necessary safety equipment before expanding into merchandise and other possible gift ideas. We looked at what was available in the official Harley-Davidson store as well as similar items that could be found from third-party retailers on sites like Amazon. We then chose six items that we felt would appeal to Harley owners in particular. We attempted to supply a wide range of options in each category in order to fit the purchaser's needs and budget.