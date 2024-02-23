5 GoPro Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank In 2024

If you love extreme sports and want to capture some of your adventures on camera, you've probably considered getting a GoPro. While immensely durable and capable, the GoPro is not inexpensive.

In fact, one of the latest variants of the GoPro Hero 12 Black will set you back by around $500, and that's only the beginning. To make the most of your GoPro, you'll need to pay for the yearly subscription and, perhaps, for accessories like a protective case, tripod, and more.

The good news is that in its earnings call for the fourth quarter, GoPro announced it would be launching several new cameras this year, with the most affordable device starting at just $199. But given that there is no confirmation regarding exactly when the company will be launching these cameras and whether they're even worth the price, it's worth considering your options if you need an action camera right now.

There are several action cameras out on the market right now that offer commendable performance at a far more affordable price than the latest GoPro. Many of these models come equipped with features like 4K video recording, image stabilization, and more, making them well-suited to capturing your sporting adventures even in less-than-ideal conditions.

To help you choose a GoPro alternative that suits your needs, we've put together a list of five affordable action cameras. These products have been listed based on professional reviews from reputable publications and user reviews on e-commerce platforms. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about selecting these products toward the end of this list.