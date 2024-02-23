5 GoPro Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank In 2024
If you love extreme sports and want to capture some of your adventures on camera, you've probably considered getting a GoPro. While immensely durable and capable, the GoPro is not inexpensive.
In fact, one of the latest variants of the GoPro Hero 12 Black will set you back by around $500, and that's only the beginning. To make the most of your GoPro, you'll need to pay for the yearly subscription and, perhaps, for accessories like a protective case, tripod, and more.
The good news is that in its earnings call for the fourth quarter, GoPro announced it would be launching several new cameras this year, with the most affordable device starting at just $199. But given that there is no confirmation regarding exactly when the company will be launching these cameras and whether they're even worth the price, it's worth considering your options if you need an action camera right now.
There are several action cameras out on the market right now that offer commendable performance at a far more affordable price than the latest GoPro. Many of these models come equipped with features like 4K video recording, image stabilization, and more, making them well-suited to capturing your sporting adventures even in less-than-ideal conditions.
To help you choose a GoPro alternative that suits your needs, we've put together a list of five affordable action cameras. These products have been listed based on professional reviews from reputable publications and user reviews on e-commerce platforms. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about selecting these products toward the end of this list.
AKASO Brave 7 LE
The AKASO Brave 7 LE action camera offers exceptional value to those looking to dive into action photography without spending too much. In its largely positive review, CNET stated that "the Brave LE is quite the deal."
The camera is designed with a front display, which is incredibly useful if you want to frame shots in which you're the subject. Given that it is an action camera, the Brave 7 LE has an IPX7 water-resistant design; additionally, the dive housing allows you to use the camera up to 40 meters or 131 feet underwater, making it great for capturing videos and photographs while you're driving, snorkeling, or engaging in other types of water sports.
In terms of performance, the 4K action camera can take realistic and superior-quality photos and videos in a variety of shooting modes, including burst photos, time lapses, and fast-motion videos. The electronic image stabilization feature, while not available for all frame rates and resolutions, plays an important role in smoothing any shakes, allowing you to capture stable footage even while you're on the go.
On Akaso's website, the camera is available as a standalone variant and as part of bundles. These products have a starting price of $149.99 and go as high as $189.99.
DJI Osmo Action 4
If you've been researching action cameras, you're likely no stranger to DJI's lineup. The cameras produced by this brand have an obvious resemblance to the GoPro, but over time, they've stood out as significant contenders in the market. In particular, the Osmo Action 4 Camera is one action camera you shouldn't ignore.
A key highlight of the camera is its large sensor, which produces high-quality images even in low-light conditions. It also features Rocksteady+ stabilization technology, which ensures your video footage remains stable no matter how intense your activity.
In terms of design and appearance, the Osmo Action 4 looks nearly identical to the Action 3. Upon closer inspection, however, you'll notice that the interior lens elements are larger and that the quick-release pad has more of a smoother texture compared to its predecessor.
One of the more noteworthy features of this camera is how durable it is. In a positive review, SlashGear noted that the action cam accidentally "tumbled several feet onto the asphalt of a trailhead parking lot." But it, surprisingly, survived the fall with just a few scratches.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Camera, however, is not without fault. It doesn't offer a significant enough upgrade from its predecessor and can be considered pricey, especially given that it is a GoPro dupe. That said, if you're keen on purchasing this action camera, you can purchase it for $299 on Amazon.
Oclu Action Camera
It might not look like a regular action camera, but the design, which features a flat body and a top screen, is intentional to allow for ergonomic benefits. Thanks to this, you'll easily carry the Oclu action cam in your pocket, making it a great choice for on-the-go shooting and photography.
That said, while the Oclu is a great choice for many users, it does have its downsides. In a recent review, Wired noted, "The one place the bigger names pull ahead of the Oclu is image stabilization. It does have stabilization, but it doesn't help nearly as much as what you get with the Hero 9 and up or Insta360 One RS."
However, despite its size, the action camera offers great sound quality and picks up far less wind noise. In terms of durability, this action camera has an IPX7 water resistance rating. Additionally, the camera features hydrophobic-coated flat glass, which allows you to use it at depths of up to 165 feet or 50 meters.
It's also pretty user-friendly with its four quick-toggle mode settings, which allow you to switch between different modes to capture the perfect shot. If you're looking for a compact action camera and are sold on the features and benefits of this model, you can purchase it for $199 on Oclu's website.
Insta360 Go 3
The Insta360 Go 3 is an incredibly fun camera that, thanks to its compact design, is as versatile as it can get. Its small size doesn't take away from its capability, though, given that the Go 3 can do most things a regular action camera would do. This model offers a significant upgrade from the Go 2 in terms of video quality, and it can record in 2.7K resolution, as opposed to its predecessor, which could only record up to 1440p.
Additionally, it has a time-lapse mode, which allows you to shoot and save the footage in the form of a video or multiple images that you can process individually. There's also a timer that you can use if you want to turn on this camera at a certain time. Another notable feature of this camera is that it features a dual-microphone system that records great-quality sound.
That said, the Insta360 Go 3 is not perfect. One of the key limitations, as noted by a SlashGear review, is that it can't record 4K footage and offers limited frame rates compared to other action cameras. If you're considering purchasing this camera, be prepared to shell out $399 on Amazon for the 64GB variant. It's not inexpensive, but it is reasonably priced.
AKASO Brave 4
If you're looking for an affordable action camera that can record videos in 4K resolution, the AKASO Brave 4 is a solid choice that should be on your list. It offers a 170-degree field of view, which makes expansive shots possible while you're on the go.
Stability is one of the key features of action cameras, and the Brave 4 does not disappoint in this regard; the device is equipped with a smart gyroscope that facilitates superior image stabilization and anti-shaking. You can also use it in water while swimming, diving, or snorkeling, as long as you have a waterproof case on.
The AKASO Brave 4 is available on Amazon for $99.99, which is an amazing price for an action camera. The affordable action camera has received an average rating of 4.4 and numerous positive reviews, which is a testament to the quality and dependability of the product.
Why did we choose these products?
The action cameras listed above were selected based on the experience of professional reviewers and user reviews. Four of these products — AKASO Brave 7 LE, DJI Osmo Action 4, Oclu Action Camera, and the Insta360 Go 3 — were reviewed unbiasedly by reputable publications, including SlashGear. The fifth product — AKASO Brave 4 — was selected because it received a high user rating on Amazon.