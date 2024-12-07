History Of The Chrysler Turbine Engine (And What Makes It So Unique)

Give it wheels and a steering mechanism, and people will try to power it with anything they can. Visionary (and not-so-visionary) tinkerers and engineers have experimented with everything from steam to electricity to piston and rotary-powered engines in bids to bring better, more powerful, or more efficient power to the automotive sphere.

Advertisement

With the rise of the jet age and its attendant technologies near the end of World War II, even more possibilities emerged. Powerful, loud, and ravenous for fuel, a jet engine might seem an impractical propulsion unit for a car, but the Chrysler Corporation of the 1950s wasn't so sure.

Inspired by new technology emerging in the post-war years, Chrysler went out on a limb and spent big bucks developing a turbine-based powerplant for a road-going vehicle. Chrysler's turbine car may not have revolutionized the industry, but it has become a bona fide piece of automotive lore.

Join us as we delve into Chrysler's pursuit of revolution and explore the history of its ultra-rare turbine car.