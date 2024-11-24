5 Makita Tools To Help With Your Next Car Project

Newer vehicles have more sealed components, so a grease gun isn't usually necessary. However, if you're working on a classic car, there may be parts that should be regularly lubricated. Makita has its 18V LXT Grease Gun, which uses the power from the battery to push out the grease.

It has a variable speed trigger to adjust the flow rate. It also has two modes, low and auto-speed, which match the resistance of the part that is being greased, like a wheel bearing on a travel trailer. This grease gun can deliver a maximum pressure of 10,000 PSI with a maximum flow rate of 10 fluid ounces per minute. It also conveniently comes with a shoulder strap, so you can have it near and still keep both hands on the car project.

This grease gun received a 4.6 rating at Home Depot and a 4.7 on Amazon from over a cumulative 1,000 users. Many were pleased with how much the grease gun produced with one pull of the trigger. However, some did mention that the gun tip needs to be at the same angle as the grease fitting, or else the grease won't go in properly. Pro Tool Reviews gave it a 9.5 score and mentioned that the long hose allowed better access to hard-to-reach places. However, they also pointed out that it was heavier than other 18V grease guns. The 18V LXT Grease Gun can be purchased on Amazon for $175.

