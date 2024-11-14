What Exactly Is A JDM Engine & Are They Legal To Use In The United States?

If you're involved in the car scene at all, you've probably heard the term "JDM" or "JDM engine" at one point or another. But what exactly does it mean? First of all, JDM stands for "Japanese domestic market." The term technically refers to any vehicle built and sold exclusively for Japanese customers living inside the country. However, these days, most people use JDM to refer to any car with Japanese origins, and it's especially common to hear JDM used to describe sports cars and high-performance vehicles. Today, some of the most famous and beloved JDM cars include models like the Subaru Impreza, Honda Civic, and the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R.

However, considering that we can use JDM to refer to basically any car built by a Japanese brand, it can be confusing to differentiate between a regular U.S.-Honda and the JDM version. Furthermore, it's not always legal to drive vehicles from other countries inside the United States. So, enthusiasts hoping to import a true JDM engine or car into the U.S. may be curious if it's legal to do so.

Fortunately, here at SlashGear, we can help. As a former professional auto mechanic, a lifelong gearhead, and a huge fan of Japanese cars, I'll break it down. We'll explain how to know whether or not any given JDM engine is legal in the United States, how to get a true JDM engine imported, and whether or not you can use one in your car. Let's dive in and check it out.

