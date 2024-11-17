8 EV Alternatives To The Chevy Equinox
Like most other automakers, General Motors is getting serious about EVs and electrification. In truth, it was among the first to experiment with the concept of battery power, going all the way back to the 90s with the EV-1 — even though it was a pretty major flop — and later the Volt, a car that should definitely come back. These days GM's current crop of EVs are built on the bespoke Ultium architecture, but not all of them are created equal.
While some, like the Hummer EV, have more niche appeal, the new Chevy Equinox EV is definitely a mass appeal electric car. It's a compact crossover SUV, but unlike the sportier Blazer that appears to be targeting younger buyers, the Equinox is intended as the family-oriented choice. It's a little bit larger, and like all other Ultium EVs, it has a super-long wheelbase to increase interior room, while also being wrapped up in a far more conservative design that won't leave people scratching their heads.
For the most part, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is a compelling choice for buyers looking for a family focused electric crossover. However, the market is full of electric crossovers, and there are some alternatives you might want to consider.
Kia EV6
The Hyundai Motor Group has absolutely been killing it when it comes to electric cars, combining crazy range capabilities with captivating designs and a plethora of features. The Kia EV6 is among a handful of the group's electric cars to ride on the E-GMP platform, and while it is very closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60, this Kia does things a little differently.
Where the Ioniq opts for retro and the GV60 opts for luxury, the EV6 looks firmly toward the future with its styling. It looks unlike basically anything else on the road, and that definitely works in its favor. It's recent facelift for 2025 made it even more futuristic and even more of a head-turner, too.
However, there's much more to the EV6 than just looks. Despite what pictures may suggest, it is deceptively large, with plenty of space and practicality on the inside. The E-GMP architecture means the batteries run at 800V, offering a class-leading claimed 10-80% charge time (on compatible 350 kW chargers) of just 18 minutes. Thanks to the aerodynamic shape and high capacity battery, the EV6 can travel up to 310 miles on a charge. For those who want to trade range for speed, there's also the supercar-rivaling 576 hp EV6 GT. Although it hasn't been on the market for very long, the Kia EV6 has established itself as one of the leaders in the segment, for good reason.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Let's say you like the idea of a Kia EV6 and you want all the benefits it offers, but you want something that looks straight out of "Cyberpunk 2077." That's where the Ioniq 5 comes into play. It is a sister car to the EV6, using the same E-GMP platform and 800V battery, but it leans heavily into retro-futuristic styling.
The Ioniq 5 is easily one of the best examples of retro styling we've seen on a modern car — it certainly shows stinkers like the PT Cruiser how it's done. Between the pixel light groups, the boxy shape, and the wheels on the top of the line models, the Ioniq 5 is a masterclass in design.
Don't go thinking that because of the boxy shape, the range and performance have to suffer. The Ioniq 5 can travel up to 303 miles on a single charge, which is fantastic considering its shape. It's much more geared toward comfort than the EV6, and the interior is much more akin to a lounge setup instead of a cockpit. It's also, as I discovered when I drove one briefly, insanely comfortable.
Despite the one I drove being on 20-inch wheels, it rides over bumps in the road not unlike something with air suspension. If you want your retro electric crossover to masquerade as a massive retro hot hatchback, we liked the Ioniq 5 N in our review and the 641 hp and simulated ICE revs and dual-clutch shifts it brings.
Nissan Ariya
Nissan has been a part of the Renault Group for more than two decades now, and as a group, both automakers got a serious head start on electric cars, with Nissan introducing the Leaf almost 15 years ago. While the focus on electric cars wasn't that serious for Nissan back then, things were pushed into high gear in with the Ariya's introduction in 2020.
The Ariya is the automaker's first ever electric SUV, and its second global electric car after the Leaf. It's based on an all-new platform formerly called CMF-EV, nowadays known as AmpR Medium, shared with other electric models from the alliance like the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric.
The 2024 Ariya can travel up to 304 miles on a single charge according to the EPA, which is a seriously impressive figure. While it's not the most distinctive electric SUV currently on the market, the Ariya definitely stands out with its coupe look and its serious focus on minimalism. This extends to the interior, with an overall clean look and touch-sensitive buttons that look like they're laser-etched into the trim on the dash. The regular Ariya won't set the world on fire with its performance, but Nissan looks to remedy that with the new 429 hp Ariya Nismo.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
As Ford has proven time and again, it doesn't really think that putting legacy names on new crossover SUVs is really sacrilege, but the Mustang Mach-E upset some people. Putting the Mustang name on the back of an electric crossover, let alone the brand's first one, isn't something that will just get by without intense reactions.
However, despite the controversy, the Mustang Mach-E actually proved to be a pretty solid electric crossover. We totally get why Ford gave it the Mustang name, and the liberties it took with the design actually do incorporate some of the line's styling cues, like the instantly recognizable vertical slat taillights.
For the most part, the Mustang Mach-E is a premium electric crossover, and while it's no sports car, it's more focused on spirited driving than some of its contemporaries. The latest 2025 Mustang Mach-E can go up to 320 miles on a single charge, which is a pretty fantastic figure. If your priority is performance over range, the 480 hp Mach-E GT should satisfy that craving. That's also how much power the off-road focused Mach-E Rally makes. The fact that Ford actually put the Rally version in production is impressive, and we'd imagine it's quite the blast to drive anywhere away from the pavement.
Volvo EX30
After introducing fully electric versions of some of its models and spinning off a whole new brand focused on EVs, Volvo recently introduced its smallest electric model yet. We enjoyed driving the EX30 — it's tiny, and it also happens to be the fastest accelerating production Volvo of all time, just as a sidenote.
Like so many other modern EVs, the EX30 offers a dual-motor AWD version, which produces 422 hp and allows for a 0-60 time of less than 4 seconds. Actually, it's closer to the low 3-second range. An interesting choice of model to give such amazing performance to, definitely.
Volvo has ramped up the Scandinavian minimalism on the interior by essentially getting rid of any sort of physical switches. There's nothing in front of the driver except for some sensors. Pretty much all the information and most of the controls are inside the giant central screen, which unfortunately has some bugs that need fixing. However despite that, the EX30's interior is definitely a cool place to be, not least because it's available with, and this is not a joke, denim upholstery. Having sat in the EX30, I can tell you it feels spacious and practical on the inside, despite being a fair bit smaller than the Equinox EV. The EX30 can also manage up to a claimed 275 miles on a single charge, which is pretty great for the class.
Acura ZDX
This one is cheating slightly, as underneath the very swanky proportions and signature Acura styling traits, the ZDX is based on the same platform as the Honda Prologue EV, and thus, most other GM Ultium electric cars including the Chevy Equinox as well. It even has six lug bolts on the wheels.
The ZDX targets a completely different audience, however. It's designed for those who want their electric SUV to behave like a much sportier car. That's why there's a Type S version available, while Honda won't offer you a Prologue Type R.
Type S in the ZDX means serious power and performance. 499 hp and 544 lb-ft of torque are dispatched by the dual electric motors here. As well as AWD, the ZDX also offers air suspension. The swanky wagon-like appearance owing to the low roofline is also helped further by the wheels, as you can get the ZDX with up to 22-inch wheels, while the base models offer 20-inch wheels.
The EPA estimates the ZDX can travel up to 313 miles if you have the most efficient drivetrain combo, but even the brisk Type S can manage up to 278 miles, which is great for a performance EV. The ZDX is quite a bit more expensive than some other electric cars on the market today, but considering it comes from a premium brand, the value proposition is actually surprisingly good.
Porsche Macan
If you have a lot more to spend on your electric crossover, look no further than the Porsche Macan. The Taycan has long been proof that electric motors and batteries are no monkey wrench for Porsche's engineers. It's still a Porsche, just without some of the flat six or V8 noises.
Porsche talked about making the Macan fully electric for the longest time, and now we finally have the fruit of its labor. While not massively different compared to the outgoing gas-powered Macan, it's clear from a single glance that the new Macan Electric is a totally different vehicle. It borrows some of the Taycan's most recognizable traits, including the four-segment LED running lights that sit on the hood.
According to the EPA, the Macan Electric can travel up to 315 miles on a single charge in its most efficient form, while the most powerful Macan Turbo and the 4S can both manage a pretty impressive 280 miles. This is, however, a Porsche, and range is not the most important part.
The base Macan puts out 355 hp, courtesy of its single rear-mounted electric motor. For a base model, that's plenty of punch, and results in plenty of shove. Meanwhile, the range-topping Macan Turbo pumps out 630 hp, and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds or less will be entirely possible with the Turbo. SlashGear drove a masked prototype a little while ago, and the Macan Electric had a lot to brag about.
Volkswagen ID.4
Alright, let's return to something more affordable and more normal. Volkswagen's ID.4 has been available in the U.S. since 2021 — it was the automaker's first electric car to be built at the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. Based on the scalable MEB platform, the ID.4 offers RWD or AWD and a range of up to 275 miles. While not best-in-class, that should be plenty long enough for a lot of people's needs.
The ID.4 wraps all that up in an attractive, stylish exterior that definitely has more personality than VW models used to have. The interior, like so many other electric cars, also prioritizes minimalism and as little clutter as possible, with neat ideas like integrating the shifter into the pod for the driver's display.
The ID.4 falls short with its infotainment system, but in Europe it's already getting VW's newer and far more responsive system, which has been slowly rolling out on other models like the Golf. Despite not being focused on handling in the slightest, as I discovered some time ago, even a basic ID.4 is actually pretty good to drive due to instant responsiveness and the RWD chassis pushing you out of a corner. The ID.4 also has another ace up its sleeve: For a compact electric crossover, it's actually pretty affordable.