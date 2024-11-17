8 EV Alternatives To The Chevy Equinox

Like most other automakers, General Motors is getting serious about EVs and electrification. In truth, it was among the first to experiment with the concept of battery power, going all the way back to the 90s with the EV-1 — even though it was a pretty major flop — and later the Volt, a car that should definitely come back. These days GM's current crop of EVs are built on the bespoke Ultium architecture, but not all of them are created equal.

While some, like the Hummer EV, have more niche appeal, the new Chevy Equinox EV is definitely a mass appeal electric car. It's a compact crossover SUV, but unlike the sportier Blazer that appears to be targeting younger buyers, the Equinox is intended as the family-oriented choice. It's a little bit larger, and like all other Ultium EVs, it has a super-long wheelbase to increase interior room, while also being wrapped up in a far more conservative design that won't leave people scratching their heads.

For the most part, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is a compelling choice for buyers looking for a family focused electric crossover. However, the market is full of electric crossovers, and there are some alternatives you might want to consider.

