5 Tips For Car Camping With An EV

Thanks to gradual improvements in electric vehicle technology and design, market niches that were previously the exclusive domain of gas-powered cars are gradually starting to open up. For example, if you wanted to go camping entirely out of your car, that would normally be a job for a beefy, gas-guzzler of a vehicle. As EVs catch up to regular cars in terms of rugged designs and motor performance, though, they too can handle the camping trail for a pleasant night out under the stars.

That said, while it is more than possible to go car camping in an EV, doing so does bring with it some particular considerations. There are some aspects of car camping that you might take for granted with a gas-powered vehicle, whereas driving an EV can make some subtle, yet important changes to the rules. It's all very doable, you just need to make a checklist and verify some information before you hit the road.