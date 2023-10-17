5 Of The Best Electric Camper Vans On The Market, Ranked

Camper vans are a popular way to travel when vacationing in the wilderness or going on road trips. Because they are a compromise between full-sized RVs/mobile homes and personal vehicles, they afford their owners the benefits of both. While they typically have enough storage space for a bed and other living amenities, they also can easily be used for day-to-day driving and parking, even on urban streets.

Electric camper vans are becoming increasingly more common as shoppers choose EVs over gas-powered vehicles in greater numbers each year. Just as with other EVs, electric camper vans can save a lot of money on gas, which is useful since the bigger size of camper vans typically means paying more at the pump. They're also greener, which many outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate, especially if they're camping out right by the van and would prefer fresh air to engine exhaust.

Here are five of the best electric camper vans currently on the market, ranked. There aren't a ton of options in the U.S. if you're looking to buy one at the moment, but that will likely change soon. In the coming years, you can expect to see more electric camper vans, some with modern, innovative designs. Some concept prototypes and in-development camper vans by both major automotive manufacturers and tech start-ups — like the Thor Vision Vehicle made by Airstream — would likely make this list if you could purchase one today, but for now, they'll have to wait.