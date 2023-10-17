5 Of The Best Electric Camper Vans On The Market, Ranked
Camper vans are a popular way to travel when vacationing in the wilderness or going on road trips. Because they are a compromise between full-sized RVs/mobile homes and personal vehicles, they afford their owners the benefits of both. While they typically have enough storage space for a bed and other living amenities, they also can easily be used for day-to-day driving and parking, even on urban streets.
Electric camper vans are becoming increasingly more common as shoppers choose EVs over gas-powered vehicles in greater numbers each year. Just as with other EVs, electric camper vans can save a lot of money on gas, which is useful since the bigger size of camper vans typically means paying more at the pump. They're also greener, which many outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate, especially if they're camping out right by the van and would prefer fresh air to engine exhaust.
Here are five of the best electric camper vans currently on the market, ranked. There aren't a ton of options in the U.S. if you're looking to buy one at the moment, but that will likely change soon. In the coming years, you can expect to see more electric camper vans, some with modern, innovative designs. Some concept prototypes and in-development camper vans by both major automotive manufacturers and tech start-ups — like the Thor Vision Vehicle made by Airstream — would likely make this list if you could purchase one today, but for now, they'll have to wait.
5. Toyota Proace Electric
The Toyota Proace comes in both diesel and electric versions, with the EV model powered by a front wheel drive 100 kW motor and either a 50 or 70 kWh battery — the latter can generate 175 horsepower and has a range of a little over 177 miles. Since the batteries are located under the floor, there's more room in the back of the van. With a total of 5.3 cubic meters load volume and a maximum payload of one metric ton, you could convert the vehicle into a modest camper van, though it would be a little on the small side.
Features like a kitchenette or built-in bed are not included, since the Proace isn't primarily a camper van. That said, it wouldn't take much to make it a nice camper van for shorter vacations, and if you're willing to put a little custom work into it, the Proace would be great for longer trips and outdoor stays. The Proace has a few different diesel trims available, but only one version of the electric model. The biggest downside to the Toyota Proace EV, however, is that it's made for the U.K. market and not sold in the U.S. It costs the equivalent of around $46,700 U.S. dollars. If Toyota doesn't bring the Proace to the states, hopefully it brings another electric camper van to the domestic market soon.
4. Hyundai Staria Lounge
The Hyundai Staria is a spacious and modern-looking electric minivan that is sold in multiple variations. One model can seat up to 11 people, while the three- and four-seater trims allow for enough cargo space to make the Staria really shine as a camper van. It's designed to allow two people to sleep in the pop-up roof, with another two in the cabin when all seats are folded down. In addition to space, the van has a kitchenette and two water tanks for fresh and gray water, as well as a 12.1-inch touchscreen to control lighting, atmosphere, and the roof. Included are indoor fold-out and outdoor slide-out tables for dining and other uses, as well as an awning that provides shade. LEDs on the right side of the van can provide illumination. The Staria lacks a bathroom, but allows water and power access from the van's exterior, so you can attach a shower head if you'd like.
With the right accessories, the four-seater van can give you everything you need to camp in the woods or elsewhere. The Hyundai Staria would likely be ranked higher on this list, except for the fact that it's only sold in Korea. It's unclear if Hyundai will ever sell the Staria on the domestic market, which is a shame because it would probably be very well-received by outdoors enthusiasts looking to go electric. The four-seater Staria costs an equivalent of around $54,000 U.S. dollars.
3. Ford eTransit
One big benefit to choosing the 2023 Ford eTransit as your camper van is that it gives you multiple options because it comes in three different lengths and three roof heights. It also comes in several colors, mostly shades of gray and blue, as well as black and red. It doesn't come with any camping amenities built in, but with the larger sizes, it won't be too difficult to modify the cargo space and include what you want for your camper van. The eTransit also comes with Pro Power Onboard, which can supply 2.4 kW of power to your appliances and other gear, even while the van is moving. It also has a lot of the modern amenities you can expect from EVs these days, including wireless software updates and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with voice recognition.
The battery and range of the 2023 model haven't improved much on that of the 2022 Ford eTransit, however. At best, it can go on 126 miles on a single charge, and that range decreases with higher roofs. If range is a factor you're considering when choosing an electric camper van, you may want to go with options like the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, which can take you farther. The Ford eTransit still makes for a solid camper van though, and has a starting MSRP of $51,495.
2. Mercedes-Benz eSprinter
If you've previously used a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as a camper van, you'll definitely want to check out the company's new electric version of the vehicle — the eSprinter. The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter comes with either a 100 kW or 150 kW RWD motor and a 113 kWh battery. Mercedes-Benz has made range a priority for its EV and claims the van can go up to 250 miles on a single charge, though you can expect that to drop as you load its spacious cargo area (488.1 cubic feet with the high roof trim) with camping amenities.
What amenities you have is up to you, as the van doesn't come with anything included. Instead, you get a lot of space and a well-made EV to transform into the personalized camping van you desire. It comes with large 270-degree rear doors that can be opened and closed remotely. Other features include a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support with voice control, and navigation software that takes available charging stations and range into account. The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is considerably more expensive than its ICE counterpart, with a starting price of $71,886. But if you're currently looking for a camper van that runs completely on electricity, you won't find much better than the eSprinter.
1. Grounded G1
Grounded is a relatively new company based in Detroit and run by former Tesla and SpaceX engineers. Its first camper van, the Grounded G1, is based on the Ford eTransit platform, but is much more customizable and modern looking, blending the futuristic aesthetics of many EVs with a more organic and natural look that calls to mind the environment you may use it to camp within. Both recyclable aluminum and sustainably sourced Baltic Birch wood are used as building materials, and solar panels can be used to power the vehicle.
The van can seat up to eight people and can include a convection oven, dry-flush toilet, outdoor shower, and queen-sized bed. It also utilizes app-based smart technology, including a remote-controlled HVAC system. The EV doesn't have a great range, limited to just 108 miles. However, the Grounded G2, which could have a range of 250 miles, is expected to be unveiled soon. Additionally, Grounded is working on a hyper-aerodynamic towable trailer that adds a ton of space, which may come out in 2025.
One downside to the Grounded G1 is that it comes from an unproven startup. It'll still take a few more years to know how well the camper van performs when it's older, so buying one may be a bit of a gamble. So far, however, it seems like a great choice – but it doesn't come cheap. You can order a Grounded G1, which is currently in production, for $125,000.