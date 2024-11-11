9 Of The Most Powerful Sports Bikes You Can Buy Under $10,000
There's been an ongoing debate regarding the rise of the sport bike. Some consider the 1969 Honda CB750 the world's first superbike with its across-the-frame, in-line four-cylinder design. It was so wildly successful through the 1970s that by the decade's end, bikes like it were so common they earned a bland, catch-all designation — the Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM).
When precisely the next era of supersport bikes was born is still debated. Some argue Suzuki's GSX-R750 primed the market in 1985, while Kawasaki's 1984 GPZ900R, the forebear of the Ninja line, has its own claim. Whatever the truth, the fact remains that since the mid-1980s, motorcycle companies have been serving up candy-colored rainbows of ripping sport bikes designed for both the road and the track. Year after year, improvements in performance, design, and weight have resulted in plentiful used sport bikes just waiting for the right rider.
The insane number of sport bikes produced since the rise of the class has provided lovers of high-revving, adrenaline-pumping, knee-dragging power with plenty of options. There's little we like more than digging into the last half-century of motorcycle history to uncover affordable jewels with blistering performance, so we've scoured Cycle Trader for some of the most potent motorcycles you can stow in your garage for under $10,000.
1998 to 2014 Yamaha YZF-R1 $4,200 to $10,000
Yamaha busted the mold with the 1998 introduction of its YZF-R1. In its 25 years of existence, the R1 has held its place at the top of the literbike class. Known for its unrelenting devotion to performance, razor-sharp looks, and torturous rider triangle, it's a sport bike for sport bike riders and little else — and boy, does it fill that role well. The new Yamaha R-series models are priced between $18,999 and $27,699. So, which models can be found for under $10,000?
A quick spin around Cycle Trader reveals that there are plenty of old R1s available. The cheapest model currently available across the nation is a 2005 model with 10,500 miles on the ticker for $4,200. The most recent R1 under $10,000 is a newer (but still somewhat aged) 2014 model with 27,000 miles behind it.
Supersport bikes change little by little each year. A couple of kilograms shaved (or added, as is often the case in modernized bikes with computer systems), a few horsepower added here and there, and after a while, these changes add up. Even the oldest model we found in our search, the inaugural edition from 1998, is no slouch. Its 148 hp at 10,000 rpm and 80 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm against a wet weight of 423 pounds is enough to keep even expert riders busy for a lifetime. By 2014, those numbers climbed to 182 hp at 12,500 rpm and 85 lb-ft of torque at 10,000 rpm while weighing in at 390 pounds.
1999 to 2007 CBR1100XX Blackbird $4,900 to $7,500
A supersport tourer that once held the title of fastest production motorcycle in the world, Honda built the CBR1100XX Super Blackbird between 1999 and 2007. That's practically ancient history by automotive standards, but the upshot is that these bikes, which Motorcycle News deemed "sensible and utterly insane at the same time," are out there for under $10,000.
The Super Blackbird claims between 150 and 164 hp, depending on the age of the model, produced via a 1,137 cc in-line four-cylinder. Designed with a touring mission in mind, it's a little heavier than modern supersports, tipping the scales at 559 pounds wet weight. However, that didn't stop it from holding the title as one of the fastest motorcycles Honda ever built. In April 1999, an absolute lunatic named Patrick Fürstenhoff set the record for the fastest wheelie, pulling 191 mph on the rear wheel of a turbocharged Blackbird.
With their historical pedigree and age, the Blackbird isn't as plentiful as some sport bikes. Cycle Trader currently has two listed for sale, ranging in price from $6,999 to $7,500. That's not too bad for just about any road motorcycle over 600 ccs, let alone a verifiable legend like the Blackbird.
2002 to 2014 Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa $5,995 to $9,995
Speaking of the fastest bikes in the world, the Suzuki Hayabusa — which dethroned the Blackbird for the honor — is 25 years old this year. Getting one under $10,000 is highly possible for those with an itch for mind-melting speed. Cycle Trader has no fewer than 20 2002 to 2014 'Busas currently for sale under the 10-grand mark. Let's take a look at its performance.
The first thing to know is that though the Hayabusa is also known as the GSX-R1300, its displacement has changed slightly over the years. The 2002 model came with a 1,298 cc in-line four, claiming 175 hp at 9,800 rpm and 104 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. By 2014, a slightly larger 1,340 cc engine claimed 196 hp at 9,800 rpm and 114 lb-ft of torque at 7,200 rpm.
No matter how you slice it, the Hayabusa is an expert-level motorcycle with way too much (is that a thing?) power. It would take a top rider to discern the difference between the 175 and 196 hp models and a true professional to exploit that difference.
The current prices on Cycle Trader in the sub $10,000 category range from $5,995 for a 2005 with 36,500 miles to $9,995 for a 2011 edition with a staggeringly low 2,787 miles on the clock. Buyer beware — Hayabusa owners tend not to buy them for relaxing Sunday pokes around town. Do due diligence when checking out one of these high-strung and amazing motorcycles.
2005 to 2016 to Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R $4,500 to $9,995
Kawasaki's long-running Ninja line has included some of history's most potent and well-regarded sport bikes. The ZX10R has been its flagship liter sport bike since it got promoted from the 899 cc displacement in 2003 and remains the top of the 2024 Ninja line. Though sometimes overshadowed by the dominance of the R1, it is nonetheless a top-class sport bike with oodles of power.
Kawasaki often stands apart from other supersport bikes in terms of design. Curved fairings, where many others are angular, give the ZX-10R a distinctive look, particularly in the 2003 to 2012 models. This bike will keep up with any other literbikes out there with a bit of Kawa flair.
The current under $10,000 ZX10R offers on Cycle Trader range from a 2006 model with 7,324 miles for $4,500 to a 2018 edition with 31,778 miles with a $9,995 asking price. The 2006 makes a claimed 175 hp at 11,700 rpm and 85 lb-ft of torque at 9,500 rpm. A decade of development later, the wizards at Kawa had those numbers up to 200 hp at 13,000 rpm while torque remained about the same with a claimed 84 lb-ft of torque.
Those sub-$10,000 bikes represent several years of wildly impressive motorcycle performance. If you are a Ninja fan who is ready to upgrade to a liter bike, you have options.
2009 to 2016 BMW K1300 $3,500 to $9,000
The BMW brand is often associated with sky-high prices, but several of its powerful K1300 sport touring models are actually available for under $10,000.
The K1300 entered Beemer's lineup in 2009 as an upgrade to the K1200 with two variations: a sport-oriented S model alongside a slightly detuned GT model geared toward distance riding. Both bikes are powered by the same 1,293 cc transverse four-cylinder engine derived from the 1,157 cc K1200. With an extra millimeter of bore and 5.3 mm of stroke, BMW claims 175 hp and 103 lb-ft of torque, give or take, across the K1300's seven-year run.`
Cycle Trader reveals a couple of options for potential buyers: the K1300S and the K1300 GT. Both bikes come with most of the same suspension and electronic systems. The GT, which stands for Grand Tourer, loses about 10 to 15 hp but gains smoother power delivery and comfort that is ideal for long days in the saddle. Meanwhile, the S lacks luggage and serves up a more visceral experience by removing some vibration-dampening insulation and other comfort features.
BMW is known for building ultra-competent, luxurious performance machines with hefty price tags, but there are savings to be had if you've ever dreamed of a BMW K model. Our search revealed asking prices ranging from a 2010 K 1300 GT with 27,126 miles and an asking price of $3,500 to a 2014 K1300 S with 5,128 miles for $9,000.
Suzuki GSX-R1000 $5,000 to $9,995
Suzuki broke the mold with the GSX-R750 back in 1985, but it didn't stop there. On the heels of Yamaha's R1 release in 1998, competitors, including Suzuki, began fielding liter-displacement superbikes that would become the top of the supersport class for years.
By 2001, the GSX-R1000 appeared in Suzuki's stable, sporting a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder making 160 hp at 10,800 rpm and 81 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm. Fast forward nearly a quarter century, and today's models claim upwards of 200 hp. The GSX-R1000 remains amongst the most powerful motorcycles Suzuki ever made.
There are tons of GSXR-R1000s available at any price point, but prospective buyers will need to look at older models to score a sub-$10,000 example. A nationwide Cycle Trader search reveals nearly 20 Gixxers under that price point awaiting a new owner.
The oldest currently available model dates from 2004 and has 19,411 miles and a $7,299 price tag, while the cheapest is a $5,000 2014 model with a whopping 52,000 miles on it. On the other end of the spectrum, one posting promises a 2014 model with 17,911 miles for $9,995. Keep in mind that every used bike is going to be different. Each will have a unique maintenance history, and sport bike riders tend to, let's say, exercise their bikes pretty hard. Finding one that has been properly cared for is paramount.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX14 $5,999 to $9,995
Before the H2R changed the game, there was another. Kawasaki's large-displacement sport-touring bike has seen several different iterations since its inception in 2006 and is still in production today. In a way, the H2R, as Kawasaki's (and the world's) speed king, has left the ZX14 somewhat under the radar.
Our $10,000 cutoff gives us access to model years 2006 to 2016 on Cycle Trader, with the cheapest being a 2008 ZX-14R listed at $5,999 with 23,976 miles on the odometer. At the upper end, a custom job with a stretched swingarm and neon paint demands $9,995, but we like the next one down — a stock 2012 with only 8,417 miles and an asking price of $8,995.
The H2R may hog all the limelight, but the ZX-14 remains an incredibly powerful motorcycle. Horsepower numbers run between 160 and 200, depending on whether you measure at the crank or the wheel and what year you're interested in. With a wet weight of around 584 pounds, it's not as light as some of the middleweight and liter bikes, but no mere hobbyist is going to be able to use all that power — at least not responsibly or on a public road.
2006 to 2024 Suzuki GSX-R750 $5,495 to $10,000
Suzuki occupied a niche by continuing production of the GSX-R750 after most other builders abandoned it. A tweener spanning the gap between the 600 cc middleweights and the 1,000 cc big boys, the 750 remains one of the most powerful sport bikes on the used market.
The 750 produces between 120 and 150 hp at the crank and weighs between 390 and 419 pounds. Despite, or perhaps because of, its status as the sole remaining 750 supersport from the big four Japanese firms, Suzuki hasn't updated it much since 2011. The result is a 750 cc engine crammed into a 600 frame bereft of most modern forms of traction control, including ABS and wheelie control.
The nice thing about dropping some displacement in your search for a used sport bike is that lower mileage and newer options become available. Our search of Cycle Trader revealed several GSX-R750s for sale under the $10,000 mark. The oldest we found was a 2006 model with 21,000 miles listed at $5,495, while the newest was a 2024 model with 1,596 miles listed for $10,000 firm. Assuming that a nearly brand-new bike is an outlier, the next up is a 2020 edition with 5,000 miles listed for $8,800.
The bottom line on the GSX-R750 is that while it might not rival the 1,000 and larger supersports, it remains one of the most powerful sport bikes available today.
Honda CBR1000RR $6,295 to $9,900
Of course, we can't forget about Honda. The company that initiated the sport bike revolution with the CB750 has its own enduring sport bike tradition. The CBR, a beloved choice among Honda fans, made its debut in 1983 as the CBR400F. Over the years, it has evolved to compete with other sport bikes, offering riders a powerful 1,000 cc superbike, many of which are available for under $10,000.
A Cycle Trader search unveils a dozen CBR specimens for consideration, spanning from a 2005 model with 16,916 miles for $6,295 to a 2014 CBR1000RR with 24,959 miles for $9,900. The 2005 model boasts 172 hp at 11,250 rpm and 84 lb-ft of torque, while the 2014 model ups the ante with 178 hp at 12,250 rpm and 84 lb-ft of torque, promising an exhilarating ride.
The performance gap between the two outlying models currently for sale is minuscule. If high-revving, high-horsepower operation is your top priority, casting a wide net for the Honda CBR1000RR could prove productive.
