7 DSLR Settings That Will Help You Capture Phenomena Like The Northern Lights

The northern lights are one of nature's great wonders, streaking across the night sky in curtains and lines of bright, vivid colors. They also used to be an event you could only see if you made the trip up to the Arctic Circle, limiting the experience to those with the time and money to do so. That's changed over the past few years, though, as the northern lights have become much more visible across the northern hemisphere, including as far south as U.S. states like North Dakota, Washington and Massachusetts.

But while the northern lights are a treat for the eyes, capturing them on camera isn't as straightforward as one might hope. Our eyes and brain actually work more like a video camera, processing a constant stream of light and information to create a mental image with greater dynamic range than a single snapshot can achieve — allowing us to appreciate the northern lights in all their glory.

This isn't to say that cameras aren't as good as the human eye. But high-contrast, low-light situations require some DSLR camera settings tweaks to capture photos that come closer to what we see with our eyes. So here are a few settings you'll want to change to take great photos of the northern lights.