10 Of The Best Ryobi Tools For Clearing Brush & Small Trees
You probably already know that Ryobi makes a range of tools for every DIY project. However, the company also produces other devices that are just as useful but wouldn't usually be found in a typical tool box, including a range of gardening products. Among them are a selection of tools that are perfect for clearing brush from your yard.
Anyone who has ever tried to clear unwanted trees, shrubs, weeds, and vines from their property will know that it can be hard work — especially without the right equipment. Here, we will look at some of Ryobi's best brush clearing tools, from chain saws to leaf mulchers, that can make keeping your yard in check easier and faster.
18V ONE HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer
The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer essentially combines two tools into one to provide a versatile product that is capable of edging back grass and cutting through brush. Available for $349 from Home Depot and the official Ryobi site, this tool has significantly more power than a traditional trimmer thanks to the advanced brushless motor and the 10-inch Tri-Arc blade. This means that it is capable of cutting through thick grass, weeds, and brush with ease — something not possible with a standard string design.
That makes this brush cutter one of many Ryobi tools that can tackle multiple jobs, helping to justify the price as you won't also have to buy a string trimmer if you own this product. The manufacturer promises at least 25 minutes of runtime when using the standard 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery and it features two power settings so you can save energy and only use enough force to get the job done. It also features a bike handle design and a harness, making it easier to use for extended periods without becoming too fatigued. In addition, the handle can be folded down when not in use for easy storage.
40V HP Brushless 20 Chainsaw
The 40V HP Brushless 20" Chainsaw is a highly capable chainsaw that is ideal for tackling everything from trees to small branches. In fact, despite being electric and cordless, Ryobi states that this tool has more power than an equivalent 50cc gas chainsaw. Combined with the 20-inch bar and chain, this model is capable of cutting through pieces of wood that are up to 36 inches thick. That — along with the fact that the battery provides enough energy for up to 100 cuts on a single charge — should mean that the 40V HP Brushless 20" Chainsaw can take on all but the biggest jobs without too much fuss.
The device comes equipped with an automatic oiler to keep the premium full complement chain well lubricated and ensure it stays in top condition for longer. There are also some safety and comfort features, such as a mechanical chain brake and metal bucking spikes along with a soft grip handle. This should make it comfortable to hold and reduce the risk of kickback.
You can find this chainsaw for $379 at Home Depot, although a more expensive version that comes with some additional gear is available on the Ryobi site for $100 more. For that extra cash, you get a 40V 8Ah battery and a rapid charger.
40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher
Ryobi's 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher is an essential outdoor tool for the fall season for anyone who has trees on their property. While many people use leaf blowers to tidy their yard of fallen debris, a leaf vacuum and mulcher can be far more effective as it collects the leaves rather than simply moving them around. What makes the 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher so effective is the way it condenses leaves to reduce the amount of space needed to store them. According to Ryobi, this tool has a metal impeller that can mulch leaves down from 16 bags to a single container of the same size.
You'll get up to 30 minutes of runtime from a single charge of the 40V battery, although that is only if you use the low power mode. The tool also features a variable speed trigger, allowing users to precisely control how much power is delivered at any given time. This can be useful if vacuuming areas with heavy wet leaves when you need extra juice or in more delicate areas that require more precision. You can grab the 40V Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher for $149 from Amazon and Home Depot, although it is currently on sale for $129 on the Ryobi website.
18V ONE HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower
The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower is exactly the type of tool that anyone who is trying to clear brush from their yard will need in their arsenal. Delivering more power than a traditional gas leaf blower with a 24cc engine, this electric tool can output up to 510 cubic feet of air per minute at speeds up to 130 mph. That means that it is more than able to blow wet leaves and other types of debris as you work to clear up your garden space.
Despite that significant power, the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 510 CFM Blower is able to remain in operation for up to an hour on a single charge. A variable speed trigger also helps to conserve energy and increase the runtime by allowing users to select exactly the right amount of speed. Thanks to the fact that the tool is part of the Whisper series, it also operates at reduced noise levels and can be up to 85% quieter than an equivalent gas blower.
To buy just the tool from Home Depot will set you back $149. However, you can also pick it up directly through Ryobi's site for $229 in a bundle that includes the leaf blower along with a speed tip, 18V ONE+ 6AH battery, and the standard 18V charger.
18V ONE 18 Pole Hedge Trimmer
The 18V ONE+ 18" Pole Hedge Trimmer is the kind of advanced Ryobi tool that you might not even know existed. Unlike a normal hedge trimmer, this device features an extendable pole that can increase the reach of the tool by a total of nine feet, making it easy to tackle even the tallest hedges or areas that are particularly hard to reach. A pivoting head also lets users switch up the position for trimming at a variety of angles.
Although it is not intended for thick and heavily overgrown brush, the 18V ONE+ 18" Pole Hedge Trimmer makes quick work of smaller jobs. This is in large part due to the 3,000 strokes per minute motor and the 18-inch blades, which are capable of cutting up to ⅝ of an inch. Even with continuous cutting, the tool will last 33 minutes before it needs to be charged. The use of dual action blades is also intended to reduce any vibrations from the spinning motor and make it easier to use for a long time. You can purchase the pole hedge trimmer from Home Depot and Ryobi for around $150.
18V ONE 3-in-1 Mower, String Trimmer, and Edger
The 18V ONE+ 3-in-1 Mower, String Trimmer, and Edger deserves a place among Ryobi's most useful tools due to its flexibility and versatility. Priced at $209 and available to buy from Home Depot and the Ryobi website, the kit includes the tool, a wheeled detachable deck, an 18V 4AH battery, and a charger. The entire philosophy behind this product is to save space and money by combining three gardening tools into one.
The string trimmer has an adjustable 10 to 12 inch cutting width and can be quickly attached to the mowing deck to change it into a lawn mower. While it isn't particularly suited to those with large lawns, it is a great choice for smaller yards. When operated as a mower, it has a four position single point height adjustment, allowing users to change the cutting height from anything to 1.5 to 3.5 inches. For added convenience, the tool has a shaft head that can rotate to help with edging and an auto feed line.
18V ONE 8 Pole Saw
Pole saws are one of the most important tools for any landscaper or gardener who is looking to cut back branches and shrubs that are out of reach of more conventional tools. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 8" Pole Saw is available from Home Depot and for $222 as a kit that includes and extra chain, a battery, and a charger. However, you can buy just the tool, battery, and charger directly from Ryobi for $169, currently marked down to $135. According to the manufacturer, it is a good choice for anyone who wants to prune or cut smaller trees, making it ideal for lighter limbing jobs that don't need a much more powerful tool.
The Ryobi pole saw features an eight inch bar for sawing and is capable of cutting up to a six inch diameter. Meanwhile, the energy efficient design means that the battery can last for up to 16 cuts before needing to be recharged and features a full complement chain that is strong and durable. There's also a 9.5 inch extension for difficult to reach areas and a tool to adjust the chain's tension that can be easily stored within the saw itself.
18V HP Cordless Pruning Shear
The 18V HP Cordless Pruning Shear is available on Amazon and Home Depot for $199. That might seem like a lot for what is a relatively small tool but it is a must-have Ryobi tool that anyone who is clearing brush will want to have in their collection. That's because it takes out all of the work of manual pruning, requiring less effort on the part of the user and reducing the amount of time spent cutting.
Fitted with bypass blades, the pruning shear kit is able to make complete cuts through a variety of plant matter that is up to an inch thick. The motorized cutting action isn't the only benefit of this Ryobi tool. It also has a built-in LED so you can see regardless of the time of day or the environment. Weighing just 2.8 pounds, the tool is light enough that it won't be uncomfortable to hold and even has a soft-touch grip.
18V ONE HP Brushless 12 Chainsaw
Another Ryobi chainsaw that is great for brush clearing is the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 12" Chainsaw. Weighing just under nine pounds, it has a 12-inch bar and chain so that it can cut through a branch or thin tree trunk that is up to 10 inches in diameter. An automatic oiler and built-in tension tool means that the Ryobi chainsaw has everything you need in one package.
The chainsaw is part of the Whisper series, so it makes just a fraction of the noise that a gas chainsaw would make. The advantage of this is that you can use it at any time of the day without worrying about disturbing neighbors. The powerful motor is able to cut through wood and branches at three times the speed of other tools, while it can make over 100 cuts before it needs to be charged.
The chainsaw can be purchased directly through the Ryobi store or through other retailers such as Home Depot, where it is available for around $250. For that price, you get the tool, a compatible battery, and a charger along with a three-year limited warranty — something you won't get if you pick the tool up at Amazon. That means you can use the chainsaw without worrying about it becoming damaged.
40V HP 26 Hedge Trimmer
Ryobi's 40V HP 26" Hedge Trimmer is one of the basic brush clearing tools that the brand offers. Available to purchase for $329 for the full kit on the Ryobi site and for less than $200 from Home Depot if you only want the tool itself. The electric device has no cables or wires and still has enough power to deliver more cutting effort than a 21cc gas hedge trimmer, all with a runtime of around half an hour.
The hedge trimmer's 26-inch blades are able to cut through one-inch thick branches and hedge material. Thanks to the powerful dual action blades and anti-jam technology, the tool should deal with all jobs without any real difficulty. Ryobi's signature Whisper series technology also makes it significantly quieter than a gas-powered equivalent.
To make trimming hedges even more hassle free, the 40V HP 26" Hedge Trimmer features a Hedgesweep Debris Remover that collects trimmings as you work and a rotating handle so you can cut from any angle comfortably.