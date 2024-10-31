10 Of The Best Ryobi Tools For Clearing Brush & Small Trees

The 40V HP Brushless 20" Chainsaw is a highly capable chainsaw that is ideal for tackling everything from trees to small branches. In fact, despite being electric and cordless, Ryobi states that this tool has more power than an equivalent 50cc gas chainsaw. Combined with the 20-inch bar and chain, this model is capable of cutting through pieces of wood that are up to 36 inches thick. That — along with the fact that the battery provides enough energy for up to 100 cuts on a single charge — should mean that the 40V HP Brushless 20" Chainsaw can take on all but the biggest jobs without too much fuss.

Advertisement

The device comes equipped with an automatic oiler to keep the premium full complement chain well lubricated and ensure it stays in top condition for longer. There are also some safety and comfort features, such as a mechanical chain brake and metal bucking spikes along with a soft grip handle. This should make it comfortable to hold and reduce the risk of kickback.

You can find this chainsaw for $379 at Home Depot, although a more expensive version that comes with some additional gear is available on the Ryobi site for $100 more. For that extra cash, you get a 40V 8Ah battery and a rapid charger.