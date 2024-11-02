6 Of The Cheapest Toyota Hybrid Vehicles You Can Buy Today

Toyota is also one of the most electrified brands in the United States. Aside from their high-performance GR models, nearly every Toyota in America comes standard as a hybrid or has a hybrid variant available -– and that includes their rough-and-tumble pickup trucks, the Tacoma and the Tundra. So if you're looking for maximum fuel economy with minimum upfront cost, Toyota has a lot of options for you.

Six of Toyota's hybrid vehicles fall under $35,000 in their respective base-level trims, which is pretty reasonable when you consider what they're offering. Ranging from small sedans and hatchbacks all the way up to midsize sedans and compact SUVs, there are several inexpensive choices -– some of which are among the most efficient gasoline-powered vehicles you can buy. To keep the overall cost down, you'll need to go with the base trim level on all the vehicles listed here, but there's still a respectable amount of safety and convenience features to be had even with the bargain options. Let the fuel-sipping begin.