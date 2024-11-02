6 Of The Cheapest Toyota Hybrid Vehicles You Can Buy Today
Toyota is also one of the most electrified brands in the United States. Aside from their high-performance GR models, nearly every Toyota in America comes standard as a hybrid or has a hybrid variant available -– and that includes their rough-and-tumble pickup trucks, the Tacoma and the Tundra. So if you're looking for maximum fuel economy with minimum upfront cost, Toyota has a lot of options for you.
Six of Toyota's hybrid vehicles fall under $35,000 in their respective base-level trims, which is pretty reasonable when you consider what they're offering. Ranging from small sedans and hatchbacks all the way up to midsize sedans and compact SUVs, there are several inexpensive choices -– some of which are among the most efficient gasoline-powered vehicles you can buy. To keep the overall cost down, you'll need to go with the base trim level on all the vehicles listed here, but there's still a respectable amount of safety and convenience features to be had even with the bargain options. Let the fuel-sipping begin.
Corolla Hybrid LE – a bargain of basic transportation
The Toyota Corolla Hybrid isn't just the least expensive hybrid in Toyota's lineup, it's the least-expensive new hybrid you can currently purchase in the United States. Starting at just $24,760 (including $1,135 destination fee) the Corolla Hybrid offers a lot of efficiency for the money. On the base LE trim it gets basic standard features like USB-C ports in both the front and back seat, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-inch center touchscreen, and a small 4.2-inch driver display. Creature comforts like heated seats are reserved for upper trim levels of the Corolla Hybrid, but driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning are standard –- great to have at this price point.
The Corolla Hybrid's biggest party trick, though, is its EPA-estimated 47 mpg combined (50 city/43 highway) rating. A standard Corolla LE is just $1,450 cheaper, and it maxes out with an EPA estimate of 35 mpg combined –- so there's a small price difference up front, but the Corolla Hybrid will pay for itself in fuel savings relatively quickly. The Corolla Hybrid is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that's paired with a small battery and either one or two motors, putting out a modest 138 horsepower. All-wheel drive Corolla Hybrids use the two-motor setup, but fuel economy dips slightly and the price goes up a bit as well. For the most penny-pinching version, go with the base L trim.
Prius LE – still the MPG champ
When it comes to efficient motoring, nothing tops the Toyota Prius. Ratings aren't in for the 2025 Prius yet, but the 2024 model is still seriously impressive, beating out every other standard-hybrid competitor currently rated by the EPA. The standard model checks in at 57 mpg combined (57 city/56 highway) with an EPA-estimated range as high as 644 miles on just one tank of gas. The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue is a close second, rated at 54 mpg combined. Under the hood, the Prius uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a small battery. Like the Corolla Hybrid, the Prius is available with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive models put out 194 horsepower, while all-wheel drive models are rated at 196 horses.
Like the Corolla Hybrid LE, the Prius LE is the base trim level. The starting price for this hyperefficient hatchback is $29,085 (including destination). That's significantly more expensive than the Corolla Hybrid, but the Prius has the benefit of a more-spacious hatchback design and all that extra fuel economy. Behind the rear seats, the Prius can hold as much as 28.3 cubic feet of cargo -– more than double the 13.1 cubic feet offered by the Corolla Hybrid sedan. The Prius offers plenty of standard equipment too, including Toyota's 8-inch center touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and driver aids like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic high beams.
Corolla Cross Hybrid S AWD – an affordable SUV, but not as practical as the Prius
Like some other Toyota models, pricing details aren't out at the time of this writing for the 2025 Corolla Cross Hybrid, but 2024 models are still available, and they come in at a low price point. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is the least-expensive Toyota hybrid SUV, and it's currently at the top of our list for the cheapest hybrid SUVs in the US. The base Corolla Cross Hybrid S is priced at $29,320 (including $1,350 destination fee). It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and three electric motors. It comes standard with all-wheel drive, and combined power with the gas engine and electric motors is a peppy 196 horsepower.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid checks in with an EPA fuel economy estimate of 42 mpg combined (45 city/38 highway) which is significantly better than its non-hybrid sibling at 32 mpg combined. That should make the price difference between the Corolla sedan and the Corolla Cross SUV a bit easier to swallow. As you may expect at this point, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is reasonably equipped on the base S trim level, offering smartphone connectivity and typical driver safety aids, but our test drive of the Corolla Cross Hybrid left us wanting a bit more refinement and better driving dynamics. It also lacks the space you'd typically associate with an SUV –- the Corolla Cross has 21.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, about 7 cubes less than the Prius.
Camry LE – the mature hybrid sedan
Once a mix of standard gasoline-powered sedans with available hybrids in the mix, the Camry is now only offered as a hybrid. For power, it uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery. Like the other vehicles on our list, the Camry can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, facilitated by either one or two electric motors. The Camry's powertrain is pretty robust, with 225 hp on tap for front-wheel drive models and 232 hp on all-wheel drive models. For a reasonable price, the 2025 Camry provides quite a bit of space, lots of comfort, and a more grown-up vibe than some of its smaller Toyota siblings. The base LE trim has an MSRP of $29,535 (including destination).
On top of being the least-expensive version of the Camry, the LE is also the most efficient version of the Camry. The EPA gives it a rating of 51 mpg combined (53 city/50 highway). And, according to their calculations, you can go as far as 663 miles on a single tank of gas. Upper trim levels like the Camry XSE with all-wheel drive drop down to 44 mpg combined. With 15.1 cubic feet of space in the trunk, the Camry does have a bit more cargo space than the Corolla Hybrid, but it is behind top rivals like the Honda Accord hybrid which offers 16.7 cubic feet of storage.
RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD – a spacious and efficient SUV
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is rated by the EPA to return 39 mpg combined (41 city/38 highway) and it has an estimated range of 566 miles on a single tank of fuel. That puts it among the most-efficient hybrid-powered SUVs in America, falling only slightly behind competitors from Honda, Lexus, and Kia. With 37.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the RAV4 Hybrid has the most cargo capacity of the inexpensive Toyotas on our list, and it comes with a strong set of standard features too. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch driver display, and an 8-inch center infotainment system all come standard, as well as Toyota's adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and pre-collision warning.
The price for all this cargo space, impressive fuel economy, and robust standard features? The RAV4 Hybrid has a base MSRP of $33,110 (including destination). Combined power for the RAV4 hybrid's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor comes out to 219 hp –- respectable for the class and strong for cheap Toyota hybrids. It's certainly an appealing price when you consider just how much space and fuel efficiency you get.
Prius Prime SE – ultra appealing if you've got somewhere to plug in
Toyota is ditching the Prime name in 2025, changing the Prius Prime's name to the Prius Plug-In Hybrid. For now, though, prices and figures are available on the 2024 Prius Prime -– so that's what we're covering here. The 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid will likely be identical though (we expect a small increase in price), so most of these figures should still apply as well. For now, the 2024 Prius Prime has a starting price of $34,110 (including destination). While that's a relatively low price considering what the Prime offers, the price premium of the plug-in model versus the standard Prius is worth considering. There's a difference of over $5,000 between the base trims of each model. So if you're interested in the plug-in version of the Prius, be sure your home or office has the infrastructure to properly charge it.
As with any good plug-in hybrid, the Prius Prime can be driven on battery power for a short distance and when it runs out of electricity, it switches over to normal gasoline-powered hybrid operation. According to Toyota, the Prime has 44 miles of electric-only range and when you combine that with its gasoline range, it can go as far as 600 miles on a full charge and one tank of gas. According to the EPA, the Prius Prime will return 127 MPGe while charged and 52 mpg combined while driving without a charge. For buyers with access to an at-home charging station (especially if it's powered by home solar panels), this is great news. It means a significant amount of usable, daily electric range –- and fuel economy that's almost as high as a standard Prius when electricity runs out.