11 Alternatives To The Harley-Davidson V-Rod

Harley-Davidson's history shows distinctly it likes to make air-cooled v-twin cruisers often dripping with chrome. It's also shown that outside the box thinking is possible and has been almost from the start. Looking through Harley archives, you will find a scooter, a boxer engine, dirt bikes, golf carts, and even a snowmobile. It is just that its bread and butter is the classic American v-twin cruiser, and that will most likely never change. Those classic cruisers don't have to be the only thing from Harley.

The 2002 Harley-Davidson lineup introduced a very different motorcycle to us. The V-Rod came with an all-new water-cooled DOHC engine built with engineering help from Porsche, a more aggressive and sporty posture, and a whole lot of power. With 115 horsepower on tap and a wide piece of rubber out back, the V-Rod is a bike that wants to be driven.

The disrupting nature of the V-Rod is one of its drawbacks. "Real" Harley riders turn their nose up at it while other riders might tell you if they had to ride a Harley, then it must be the V-Rod. Despite the minor controversy, It stuck around in Harley's lineup until 2017, thumbing its mechanical nose to all the naysayers. While some like the V-Rod but prefer having a new model, the V-Rod is no longer offered. Regardless of why one might seek it, these machines could serve as a V-Rod alternative.

