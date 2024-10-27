Does The Samsung Galaxy Watch Work With Google Pixel Phones?

Purchasing a smartwatch is a significant investment, and before spending hundreds of dollars, you want to be sure you're making the right choice. A big part of that is ensuring the smartwatch you buy is compatible with your phone. As good as they are, if you own a Google Pixel Phone, an Apple watch is pretty much out of the question because they don't play well with Android phones and are basically useless without an iPhone. That means, for many Pixel phone users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best options. Where once upon a time, Wear OS watches had a hard time competing with the Apple Watch in terms of features and functionality, wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 have closed the gap, bringing users an experience that is just as good as, and some might argue better, than their Apple counterparts.

Since Samsung produces devices that run Android, it seems like a given that its watches would work with Pixel phones, and if you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with a Google Pixel 9 phone, a Samsung watch might appear to be an obvious choice. But you'll probably have some questions about how well these two brands work together. And you wouldn't be wrong to ask. While Samsung watches are, for the most part, compatible with Google Pixel Phones, some of the watch's features will only work with Samsung phones. Whether that's a dealbreaker for you will depend on what you want to get out of your smartwatch.