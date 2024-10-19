12 Must-Have Eastwood Tools For Every Home Garage

The Eastwood Company might not find itself prominently featured on every driver's radar. But the Pottstown, PA automotive supplier is a true gem in the realm of restoration and repair. Founded in 1978, Eastwood is a key resource in specialty mechanic equipment, and crucially stands ready to provide advice to the restorer, perhaps setting out on their first voyage in this part of the automotive landscape. Eastwood's tight-knit team of specialists can be found in one of four retail stores in the northeast (From Chicago to Ohio and Maryland) or by phone and online. Experts are prepared to help advise on project specifications even before you place an order and buy parts for your repair or restoration. Eastwood isn't a retail giant, but it's a crucial resource in the corner of home mechanics and automotive restorers nationwide.

The retailer offers a smattering of its own tool options and those from larger brands. No matter the scope of your typical project, finding the right tools to round out your home's garage is quite easy with the help of Eastwood's deep catalog. There are plenty of specialty options found here, too, like impressively short wrenches and ratchets (somewhat of a rarity when seeking "stubby" gear for tight recesses). Here's a collection of crucial tools offered by Eastwood that every mechanic working at home should add to their toolbox.