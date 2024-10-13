What's The Difference Between Kawasaki MX And Cross Country Motorcycles?

On the surface, it may seem like motocross bikes and cross-country dirt bikes are pretty similar. After all, they're both designed for riders who love living on the wild side, plus a little hard landing every now and then. But to understand how they're different, we have to understand the challenges they're meant to help their riders overcome.

To start with, motocross bikes are designed to run on designated race tracks that are the equivalent of a risky obstacle course. While there's a variety of drops, turns, and jumps, the terrain is generally pretty predictable because it is a looped track specifically designed for that purpose. Because motocross as a sport requires being light on your feet (o,r in this case, your bike), it often has structural features to reduce weight, like having lighter frames, shorter suspensions, and a host of pre-race dirt bike rituals for managing the regular impact.

On the other hand, cross-country dirt bikes are designed for a different kind of racing experience. Typically, cross-country bikes often travel through relatively fewer man-made obstacles and are meant to run on more unpredictable ground (literally). For example, cross-country riders should be prepared for longer rides on different surfaces that enclosed track drivers don't have to think about, like tree roots or gravel.

If you need some inspiration for your next off-road adventure with your Kawasaki bike, you can take time to view the most impressive motorcycle stunts in movies. That said, if you're looking to try some Kawasaki motorcycles with jaw-dropping power, there are plenty of models that can go over 200HP that should be on your list instead.