Getting A Dirt Bike Ready For A Motocross Race: What To Know

Racing a dirt bike, just like racing any vehicle, is a lot more than riding around a track. There's a lot of physical and mental preparation that goes into it: Professional MX racers don't simply show up to the track and pull back the throttle, they practice day in and day out, and they ride like every practice lap is a real race. When they're not on the track, they're in the gym maintaining enough muscle to move their bike with ease, or they're running to keep their endurance up. Riding any motorcycle can be exhausting, but race bikes are especially brutal.

But when there's a race day fast approaching, racers need to do more than prepare their body and mind. Gear is an important part of riding, and crucial when you're trying to win a trophy. Accidents happen all the time, so it's important to get a dirt bike helmet, goggles, boots, gloves, and chest piece. Most importantly, though, racers need to prepare their bike. There's a short checklist of things they go through to ensure their dirt bike is in working order and won't dump out on them in the middle of a race.

It's best to prepare the bike well before any race. If there are any parts that need replacing, you want plenty of time to install them and run the bike with them. Don't wait until the day before the race. So, here's what should you do to prepare your dirt bike for a race.