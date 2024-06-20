Why Are Dirt Bike Helmets Shaped Differently From Motorcycle Helmets?

The very first thing you learn when operating any kind of two-wheeled transport — be it a bicycle, a motorcycle, or a dirt bike — is that a helmet is absolutely mandatory at all times. Nobody rides without a brain bucket, full stop. A helmet is necessary to provide you with the extra layer of safety and defense that you otherwise lose from driving an open-air vehicle. However, the precise kind of helmet that you need to wear varies depending on the kind of vehicle you're riding.

A bicycle helmet only covers the top of the head, a motorcycle helmet needs to cover at least the top and back of the head, and a dirt bike helmet needs to cover the entire head. On that last matter, dirt bike helmets maintain a distinctive profile from their contemporaries, with a visor built into the top and a large, jutting chin guard on the bottom. Besides giving motocross riders a signature look, is there a reason for these idiosyncratic design choices? Of course there is, and to nobody's surprise, it's all about safety while riding, particularly on the rough, uneven terrain you would expect to see on a dirt track.