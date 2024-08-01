How Fast Is The 2025 Kawasaki KX250? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

Kawasaki is synonymous with Japanese motocross bikes, ever since the B8M was released in 1963. However, it was the launch of the KX series in 1974 that showed Kawasaki was serious about motocross racing, and the company hasn't stopped since. Their latest model, the 2025 KX250, promises to be a perfectly built vehicle for racing, according to the manufacturer.

The official specs for Kawasaki's latest KX250 specify it's equipped with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a DOHC design that is liquid-cooled. The bike has 41 horsepower at 13,800 rpm, as measured by Dirt Rider on the 2024 model, making it one of the highest-revving 250F bikes on the market.

Still, how is it for racing? After all, owners consider it one of the best Kawasaki dirt bikes for trail riding, but how is its speed? Kawasaki itself doesn't publicize a certified, specific top speed. However, according to testers at Dirt Bike Vault in 2022, the KX250 has a top speed of 75 miles per hour — which depends on factors like rider's weight, modifications to the bike, etc.